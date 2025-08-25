What happens when Indian innovation meets Mexican cuisine? On Instagram, comedian Aaditya Manjule dropped a video featuring his unique Bhindi Taco recipe. The clip began with him giving a close look at his plate, which featured a buttery taco. While showing the dish's fillings, he said, "Yeh dekho aaj maine taco banaya hai, bhindi taco (Look, I made tacos today, ladyfinger tacos.)" Further showcasing his wit, he captioned the video, writing, "Tag Taco Bell India in comments." He also added, "Taco Bell kya bolta tha, kya ho tum (What did Taco Bell say, what are you)?" - a playful reference to the brand's advertisement campaign featuring a chihuahua with its relentless desire for tacos.





Take a look at the full viral video here:

The video left social media users delighted.





When several fans asked for the recipe, he replied in Hindi in one of the comments, "First go to the vegetable shop and buy ladyfinger, onion, tomato and lettuce from there, then go to the grocery shop and buy butter, chilli flakes, oregano, cheese and flour, then go home and ask mother to make ladyfinger vegetable and roti." He added, "After making vegetables and roti, put the roti on the pan, upper side first, then the lower one, after turning the roti put finely chopped onion and tomatoes, on top of it take lettuce, cheese, ladyfinger sabji, chilli flakes, organs, salt and other spices, close the roti in half, after it is roasted well your bhindi taco will be ready. Thank me later."





A hilarious reply to his comment read, "Bhai recipe puraa nahe hai ousmey raat kaa basi roti hogaa jo morning mey kadak ho jaayea (Brother, the recipe is not complete, mention the previous night's roti which will become hard in the morning)."





Another user said, "Lowkey looks good bhai."





"Taco Bell crying in the kitchen," read a comment.





Someone added, "Taco Bell stocks," followed by two chart-decreasing emojis.

What do you think about the viral Bhindi Taco recipe? Do let us know in the comments below.