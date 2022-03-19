





The daily Indian cooking involves the heavy preparation of various masalas. It is the freshness of these masalas that make our food more flavourful, healthy and delicious! But preparing these fresh masalas is not an easy task, especially if you don't have the right appliance in your kitchen! This why a wet grinder is a must for people who like to prepare fresh food. The wet grinder uses the stone grinding technology to help you frind all kinds of ingredients, safely. The wet grinder's heavy duty grinding capabilities will let you make dosa batter, grin haldi, garam masala and much more. We have a list of wet grinders that would make an excellent addition to the kitchen.











Here Are 5 Wet Grinder Options To Choose From:

1.Sowrna Lakshmi Wet Grinders







This wet grinder has cylindrical granite stones that is rolled against another. The stone grinder generates less heat than a mixer. It comes with an unbreakable transparent lid and it is rust-resistant.











2.Butterfly Smart Wet Grinder







This grinder comes with a coconut scraper along with the dough kneader, that lets you scrap the complete shell within a short duration. It also comes with a pack of 3 jars - big jar, mixer mate jar and medium jar.











3.Smart Fingers Wet Grinder







Smart Finger's grinder has strong granite stone plates that roll against each other so that the grains can be powdered finely. It can be used to pastes out anything from grains to lentils to more.











4.Elgi Ultra Grind







Eligi's ultra-grinder is equipped with ASI stainless steel drums. The steel drums are rust-resistant and are suitable for storing batter. It is a good choice for making masala pastes.











5.Prestige Wet Grinder







Prestige's wet grinder is powered by 200-watt motor for smooth grinding. It comes with high quality grinding stones that easily makes dosa paste, garam masala and more. It is compact and can be placed on the kitchen counter.











Disclaimer: This is promoted content with links from our affiliate partnerships. We get a share of the revenue from your purchase.