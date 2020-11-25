5th Edition Of World Week Of Italian Cuisine Kicks Off, And Here's What's In Store For You!

World Week of Italian Cuisine: Here's what's in store for you.

Italian cuisine has come around to be one of the most popular cuisines across the world today. Countless bistros and pizzerias around the globe feature Italian dishes on their menus. But what exactly goes into the making of an authentic Italian pizza straight from a home in the country? And how about the Neapolitan and Tuscan traditions of Italian cooking? The Italian Embassy in India has inaugurated the 5th edition of the World Week of Italian Cuisine in India. The week-long event starts from 23rd till the 27th November and concludes with a gala event on 28th November. The event is dedicated to celebrating Italian food with a string of events involving fun, food and more.





For the enthusiasts of Italian cuisine, there is a host of different workshops and digital events which will be broadcasted on the social media handles of the Embassy of Italy in India. This year, due to the ongoing pandemic, the week of Italian cuisine will be focussed entirely on the theme of home-cooking. Further, the event involves a contest to determine who can make the best "Spaghetti al Pomodoro" across the country. Kits are being distributed to participants across the cities of Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata, and the best cooked Spaghetti al Pomodoro will win a gastronomical trip to Italy!





The partners of the event include the Italian Institute of Culture, Italian Trade Agency in India, the Consulates General of Mumbai and Kolkata, the Indo-Italian Chamber of Commerce, in collaboration with including Gambero Rosso, NDTV, NDTV Food and the cooking schools Alma and the International Institute of Culinary Arts (IICA).





In keeping with the theme, a mini-series dedicated to traditional cuisine has been created which will feature Italian and Indian grandmothers and young chefs who will revisit traditional dishes in a contemporary way. Renown celebrity chef Ritu Dalmia of the acclaimed DIVA restaurant will also be cooking a number of Italian dishes live with selected participants. The workshops will cover everything, right from setting the table to actually preparing the yummy dishes in an authentic Italian style.





So, gear up for a week filled with immense learning, gastronomic indulgence and lots of fun!







