Gurinder Chadha, the renowned British filmmaker of Indian origin, had the opportunity to relish tasty Indian food in New York for Independence Day 2025. She took to Instagram to share glimpses of her desi feast and thanked celebrated Chef Vikas Khanna for sending it to her. She posed with a box of mouth-watering tiranga barfi, which captured the colours of the Indian flag in diamond-shaped sweet treats. In another photo, we spotted boxes of crispy samosas, loaded desi rolls and other delicacies sent from Chef's New York restaurant, Bungalow.





In the caption, Gurinder Chadha wrote, "Thank you to my brother @vikaskhannagroup for the delicious feast from @bungalowny today. The #India #independence day Barfi was truly outstanding. So lovely to feel the #panjabi warmth and hospitality in #nyc."

Many celebrities from India and abroad have enjoyed Chef Vikas Khanna's culinary creations. Even A-listers like Anne Hathaway have dined at his critically acclaimed restaurant in New York. Chef Vikas Khanna shared a post on Instagram explaining why her visit was important to him, not just professionally, but especially on a personal level. Anne Hathaway is famous for her role in the iconic film The Devil Wears Prada. This movie was one Chef Vikas and his late sister often watched together. Read more here.

In the past, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas also dropped by Bungalow for a double date. The four foodies enjoyed a memorable Punjabi feast at the restaurant and shared a glimpse of their meal together on Instagram. Priyanka thanked Chef Vikas Khanna for "a taste of home." Click here to read the complete story.