Lauki (or bottle gourd) is one of those veggies that doesn't get enough love, even though it's packed with water and fibre that keep your digestion on track. Yep, no more constipation, acidity, or bloating! But let's be real - most people turn up their noses at the mere mention of lauki. Well, not anymore! We've got a mouthwatering recipe for lauki paratha that'll change your mind. There are a ton of parathas made in Indian kitchens, but lauki paratha? It's a whole different ball game. Not only is it super healthy, but the taste is so unique, you'll be hooked! There are two ways to make it-stuffed or non-stuffed. The non-stuffed version is a breeze: just grate the lauki, mix it with spices and flour, and you're good to go. But the stuffed version? That's a bit tricky.





Don't worry, though - we've got some smart hacks to make the stuffed version easier! Ready? Let's dive into these genius tips.

Here Are 6 Genius Tips For Making the Yummiest Lauki Paratha Ever:

1. Grate Your Lauki Like a Pro

First things first, you've got to grate the lauki. Use the thick side of your grater to get the perfect texture for the stuffing. If your lauki has big seeds, scoop those out and toss them-they're a no-go for this recipe.

2. Squeeze Out All the Water

Lauki is loaded with water, and that can mess up your parathas. Here's the trick: after grating, sprinkle some salt on it and let it sit for 5 minutes. This will help draw out the extra water. Once that's done, squeeze it well. Bonus tip: save the water for kneading the dough-it's loaded with nutrients!

3. Mix the Dough Right

Now, take some flour, add salt, ajwain, kasuri methi, and a pinch of semolina for that crispy texture. Use the water from the lauki to knead the dough-trust us, it makes the paratha even healthier! Let the dough rest for at least 10 minutes before you start rolling.

4. Prep the Lauki Stuffing

Time to spice things up! Add chopped onions, green chillies, red chilli powder, salt, fresh coriander, and a pinch of hing to your grated lauki. Heads up: the salt and onions will release more water, so give the mixture another good squeeze before stuffing. Check the salt level too-you don't want a bland stuffing!

5. Add Roasted Gram Flour to the Mix

If your stuffing's still a bit watery, you'll have trouble rolling out the parathas. No worries! Just mix in some roasted gram flour-it'll soak up the extra moisture. Don't have gram flour? A little wheat flour will do the trick too.

6. Roll and Cook Like a Boss

Take a small ball of dough, roll it out a bit, add the lauki stuffing in the centre, and fold it up from all sides. Roll it out gently, and then cook on a hot tawa with some ghee. Cook until both sides are golden and crispy. Pair your hot, delicious paratha with raita, chutney, or even a curry for the perfect meal!





Now you're all set to make this super tasty and nutritious lauki paratha right at home!









