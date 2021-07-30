For some reason, we don't like the taste of some healthy foods. We always prefer to eat pizza over a salad, noodles over stir fry and chole bhature over lauki ki sabzi. But why so? One of the most common answers people give when they are asked why they prefer to eat unhealthy food over healthy even after knowing that it is not good for our body, they answer that unhealthy food tastes good, the latter doesn't. People value taste so much that they are willing to risk their health over it. What if we told you that is not the case anymore?











Lauki is disliked by people because of its bland taste. Ironically, it is also one of the healthiest vegetables there is. Lauki (or bottle gourd) has a rich nutrient profile that is great in helping with weight loss!





Lauki For Weight Loss: Health Benefits of Lauki:

Lauki is rich in dietary fibre, vitamins and minerals. This keeps the body well-nourished and keeps you full longer which may help in curbing unnecessary appetite.

The most effective method is to drink lauki juice in the morning on an empty stomach, this may make you less likely to consume fatty foods in the day.

Lauki is low calories, making you less likely to consume a decent portion while maintaining your calorie intake of the day. 100 hundred grams of lauki contains only 15 calories!

Lauki's water content is 96%. Vegetables with high water content keep your body hydrated and may help your metabolism. Water consumption speeds up the metabolic process, allowing you to lose weight easily.

Asha Thorat writes in her book '25 Fat Burning Juice Recipes' that "Fibre is the key to weight loss. Bottle gourd contains fewer calories with no fat. It also contains essential vitamins and minerals like Vitamin C Vitamin B, Vitamin K, Vitamin A, Vitamin E, Iron, Folate, Potassium and Manganese."

Lauki has only 1g of fat and it is low in saturated fat and cholesterol. Consuming lauki may decrease your daily intake of fats, forcing your body to burn the fat in your body.

Lauki might be bland in taste but that doesn't mean it cannot be made tasty. We have a list of five lauki-based weight loss recipes that are so yummy that you would even forget you were eating lauki!





5 Lauki-Based Recipes That May Help You Lose Weight:

If you are a fan of aloo tikki then this is the recipe for you. This lauki vadi is a great snack option that makes you feel like you are eating aloo tikki but with the healthy benefits of lauki.





You can also use other vegetables for stuffing.

Anything tastes better when it is stuffed with paneer and that is the case with lauki as well. This stuffed lauki recipe has a spicy paneer filling that makes your mouth drool!





This lauki ka saag recipe will go great with a roti or brown rice. The saag uses spices that make your sabzi flavourful and spicy, unlike any lauki sabzi you have ever had.





Pair with a healthy salad.

This lauki soup recipe will result in a creamy delicious soup that will make you forget creamy mushroom soup. The best part is that it uses no cream or cheese!





The lauki tomato salad is a great fresh vegetable salad to enjoy on its own, or you can have it with a healthy and tasty soup. The centre of the tomato salad is pudina chutney, it is this green chutney that adds a spicy and minty flavour to the salad.











Try these recipes and let us know!