Delhi is a city that wholeheartedly welcomes cuisines from around the globe, and that's the best part about it! We have a crowd of people who never shy away from trying out the latest food trends or any new dishes that enter the market. Middle Eastern cuisine has been loved by Delhiites, and among other things, the Middle East gave us delicious, meaty, and juicy shawarma, which we enthusiastically Indianized and made our own. Although Delhi's shawarmas may not be exactly like the authentic shawarmas made in Turkey or Lebanon, they are nevertheless wonderful. That's why we've listed out the 6 best places you must visit to try some finger-licking shawarmas.

Here Are 6 Of The Best Shawarma Places In Delhi That You Must Visit

1. Al-Bake, New Friends Colony

There is no place more renowned for shawarmas than Al-Bake itself! This well-known restaurant has multiple outlets in Delhi, and its main outlet in New Friends Colony serves what is likely the best shawarma in all of Delhi. Apart from their delectable shawarmas, they also serve Dhaba Chicken, Butter Chicken, Mutton Biryani, Chicken, Dal Makhni, Kadai Paneer, Garlic Naan, and more.





2. Concept Shawarma, Lajpat Nagar

No doubt Lajpat Nagar has among the most famous food outlets with endless options to satisfy our taste buds. Amongst them is Concept Shawarma, located at the flyover market. The place is known for its chicken shawarma. The chicken stuffing just melts in your mouth and has tons of flavours! Not only that, vegetarians can try their delicious paneer shawarma.





3. Rajinder Da Dhaba, Safdarjung Market

While the legendary Rajinder Da Dhaba is known for its exquisite North Indian cuisine, this restaurant also offers some of the best shawarma wraps around. As their chicken meals have consistently been tender and delicious, it should come as no surprise that you can rely on them to satiate your shawarma needs.





4. Lebanese Point, Saket

Located at Anupam PVR Complex at Saket, Lebanese Point serves mouthwatering Lebanese food, amongst which the chicken shawarma roll is the most loved. The tender shredded chicken is rolled into soft shawarma bread with sauces that make it extremely juicy. Not just that, their menu has a Grilled Chicken Platter, Falafel Shawarma Roll, and other dishes you can binge on.





5. Shawarma King's, Karol Bagh

Karol Bagh is a fantastic spot for shopping and enjoying budget-friendly food. If you ever visit Karol Bagh market and want to grab a bite, then Sharma King's would be a great place. With limited options on the menu, make sure to try their juicy and spicy Shawarmas.





6. The Tummy Section, Jail Road

A little restaurant called The Tummy Section offers both vegetarian and non-vegetarian shawarmas, such as Chicken and Paneer Shawarma. The restaurant is situated in West Delhi and offers a variety of shawarmas on its menu. Apart from it, they also offer mouthwatering sandwiches, pizzas, and Chinese food.





The next time you visit Delhi and crave some delicious shawarma, make sure to check out these places and savour their juicy offerings.