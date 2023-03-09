If there's one thing that stands out in Hyderabad, besides the magnificent Charminar and historic Golconda Fort, it will definitely is the wide range of Hyderabadi delicacies. Hyderabadi cuisine is greatly influenced by Mughlai, Arabic and even Turkish cuisines, wherein rice, wheat and spices are used extensively to bring out the aroma of the food. For a food enthusiast, there's plenty to gorge on in Hyderabad. Be it the classic Hyderabadi biryani, haleem, mutton dalcha, Irani chai or Osmania biscuits, these traditional delicacies have fans all around the world. So, if you are planning to visit Hyderabad anytime soon and wish to explore the city's food palate, here are 7 iconic eateries that are sure to make your experience worthwhile.





Here're 7 Iconic Eateries In Hyderabad You Must Try:

1. Paradise

A visit to Hyderabad is incomplete without stopping by this iconic eatery. Established in the year 1953, Paradise began as a small canteen and cafe in a theatre with the aim of serving authentic Hyderabadi delicacies to the locals. Today, people from all around the country visit this place just to get a taste of their delectable biryani. We recommend you all to try their mutton Hyderabadi dum biryani and supreme biryani.

Where: Multiple Outlets

Multiple Outlets Cost For Two: INR 1200 (Approx)

2. Cafe Niloufer

If you want to try authentic Hyderabadi breakfast, then Cafe Niloufer is the place for you. You'll often find people lined up here early in the morning just to get a bite of their creamy bun malai paired with a cup of chai. Started in the year 1978, Cafe Niloufer aims to serve the same flavour of tea ever since it began, which is why they prepare their own tea powder. And yes, don't forget to try their Osmania biscuits!

Where: #11-5-422/C/B, Redhills Road, Lakdikapul, Hyderabad

#11-5-422/C/B, Redhills Road, Lakdikapul, Hyderabad Cost For Two: INR 500 (Approx)

3. Hotel Shadab

Hotel Shadab has been one of the most popular spots for authentic Irani chai in the city for almost decades now. This place opened its doors in 1953 and soon established itself as a multi-cuisine restaurant in 1983. Additionally, this place is also quite famous for its nihari, payas, biryani, Nizami handi, munshi naan, chicken keema and more.

Where: Madina Circle, 21-1-140-144, High Court Road, Charminar, Ghansi Bazaar, Hyderabad

Madina Circle, 21-1-140-144, High Court Road, Charminar, Ghansi Bazaar, Hyderabad Cost For Two: INR 1200 (Approx)

4. Cafe Bahar

Another iconic eatery that you should definitely visit in Hyderabad, is Cafe Bahar. This cafe opens as early as 4:00 am and runs till midnight. From Irani samosas and mutton tikka to bheja fry, cream buns and more, you get it all here! This place is often packed with locals, so make sure to head early for a seat if you want to try out all their delicious food.

Where: 3-5, 815/A, Old MLA Quarters Road, Avanti Nagar, Himayatnagar, Hyderabad

3-5, 815/A, Old MLA Quarters Road, Avanti Nagar, Himayatnagar, Hyderabad Cost For Two: INR 850 (Approx)

5. Hotel Nayab

If you want to delve deeper into Hyderabadi cuisine, then Hotel Nayab is the place to be. One of the oldest breakfast hotels in Hyderabad, this place is located near the Charminar. It is always bustling with crowds and offers a wide variety of dishes to try. Some of the most famous items on their menu include paya, khichdi, keema, haleem, butter naan and roti.

Where: 22-8, 111 & 112, Nayapul Road, Nassir Complex, Chatta Bazar, Darulshifa, Hyderabad

22-8, 111 & 112, Nayapul Road, Nassir Complex, Chatta Bazar, Darulshifa, Hyderabad Cost For Two: INR 850 (Approx)

6. Hameedi Confectioners

Hameedi Confectioners is one of the oldest sweet shops in Hyderabad and has been serving delicious desserts for over a century. Established in the year 1913, this vintage joint holds a special place in the hearts of all Hyderabadis. If you ever visit this place, you should definitely try their signature jouzi ka halwa. And not to miss their gajar ka halwa, phirni and puran puri.

Where: 5- 5-513, Mozamjahi Market, Hyderabad

5- 5-513, Mozamjahi Market, Hyderabad Cost For Two: INR 300 (Approx)

7. Taj Mahal Hotel At Abids

This iconic restaurant in Hyderabad is known for its delicious yet simple South Indian food. All the masalas used for cooking are made in-house and their coffee powder is sourced from the same vendor as six decades ago. While you're here, do try their palak paneer dosa, button vada, masala dosa, thali and filtered coffee.

Where: 4-1-999, Abids Road, Sultan Bazar, Abids, Hyderabad

4-1-999, Abids Road, Sultan Bazar, Abids, Hyderabad Cost For Two: INR 850 (Approx)







So, keep this food guide to Hyderabad handy on your next visit and tell us what you liked in the comments section below.