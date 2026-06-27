Jaipur-style pyaaz ki kachori is one of Rajasthan's most loved street foods. Known for its crispy outer layer and spicy onion filling, this popular snack has won the hearts of food lovers across India. The secret behind its irresistible taste lies in the right dough, well-balanced spices, and proper frying technique. While it may seem tricky to make at home, a few simple tips can help you get the authentic Jaipur-style flavour. From choosing the right ingredients to maintaining the correct oil temperature, every step matters. If you want your homemade kachoris to turn out flaky, crunchy, and filled with a flavourful onion mixture, these expert tips will help you recreate the traditional taste with ease.





Also Read: Rajasthani Kadhi Kachori - How To Make This Traditional Dish Loved By Locals

6 Tips to Make Jaipur-Style Kachori

1. Add Enough Moyan to the Dough

Moyan (oil or ghee mixed into flour) plays a key role in giving kachoris their flaky and crisp texture. Make sure you rub it well into the flour until it resembles breadcrumbs. This step helps create layers and ensures the kachoris turn out light and crunchy after frying.





2. Knead a Soft Dough and Let It Rest





The dough should be soft and smooth, but not sticky. Avoid adding too much water. Let the dough rest for at least 20-30 minutes, as this improves elasticity and makes shaping the kachoris easier without cracks or breaks.





3. Squeeze Excess Water from Raw Onions





Finely chopped onions release a lot of moisture, which can make the filling soggy. Gently squeeze out excess water before mixing them with spices. This keeps the filling dry, flavourful, and prevents the kachori from becoming soft.





4. Use Gram Flour for Better Binding





Adding a small amount of gram flour (besan) helps absorb any remaining moisture from the onions. It also improves the texture of the filling and gives it a slightly nutty flavour, making the kachori taste richer.





5. Roast Coarsely Crushed Whole Spices in Oil





Lightly crush whole spices like coriander seeds, fennel seeds, and cumin seeds before roasting them in a little oil. This process releases their natural aroma and enhances the flavour, giving the kachori its authentic Jaipur-style taste.





6. Maintain the Right Oil Temperature





Always fry kachoris on low to medium heat for the best results. If the oil is too hot, they will brown quickly on the outside while staying undercooked inside. Slow frying ensures they cook evenly and become crisp and golden.





With the right dough, a well-prepared onion filling, and proper frying technique, you can easily recreate authentic Jaipur-style pyaaz ki kachori at home and enjoy its delicious street-food flavour anytime.