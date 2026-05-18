Rajasthani cuisine is known for its rich flavours and strong traditional roots. One dish that perfectly reflects this is the classic combination of kadhi and kachori. Kadhi is a tangy, yoghurt-based curry made with gram flour and spices, while kachori is a crisp, deep-fried pastry stuffed with spiced lentils.
Together, they create a comforting mix of creamy, crunchy, tangy and spicy flavours. This popular pairing is not just loved in Rajasthan, but across India for its bold taste and satisfying feel.
Also Read: How To Turn Your Leftover Dal Into The Best Kachoris You've Ever Tasted
Why This Combo Is So Popular
There are several reasons why kadhi kachori remains a favourite:
- The tangy kadhi balances the crisp, spicy kachori beautifully
- It is filling and comforting, making it suitable for any time of the day
- The dish has deep cultural roots and is often enjoyed during festivals
- Its bold, desi flavours make it memorable
- It can be served as a snack, breakfast, or even a full meal
How To Make Rajasthani Kadhi Kachori
Ingredients for Kadhi
- 1 cup yoghurt
- 2 tablespoons gram flour (besan)
- 1 teaspoon ginger paste
- 1 teaspoon green chilli paste
- 1 teaspoon cumin seeds
- 1/2 teaspoon mustard seeds
- 1/2teaspoon turmeric powder
- Salt to taste
- 1 teaspoon oil
- 2 cups water
Ingredients for Kachori
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 2 tablespoons ghee
- Salt to taste
- Water for kneading
- 1/2 cup urad dal
- 1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds
- 1/2 teaspoon fennel seeds
- 1 teaspoon chilli powder
- Oil for deep frying
Step-By-Step Recipe:
Step 1: Prepare the Dough
In a bowl, mix flour, ghee and salt. Add water gradually and knead into a soft dough. Cover and let it rest for 30 minutes.
Step 2: Make the Filling
Dry roast the urad dal until lightly golden, then grind it coarsely. Mix with cumin seeds, fennel seeds, chilli powder and salt.
Also Read: Want Crispy, Flaky Kachoris? Don't Make These Common Errors
Step 3: Shape the Kachoris
Divide the dough into small balls. Flatten each one, add the filling in the centre, and seal it properly. Gently shape into a smooth disc.
Step 4: Fry the Kachoris
Heat oil on medium flame and fry the kachoris until golden and crisp. Remove and place on paper to drain excess oil.
Step 5: Prepare the Kadhi
Whisk yoghurt and gram flour together until smooth. Heat oil in a pan, add mustard and cumin seeds, then pour in the mixture. Add turmeric, ginger and chilli paste. Cook on low heat until it thickens and turns creamy.
Step 6: Serve
Serve hot kachoris with kadhi poured over them or on the side. Garnish with fresh coriander for extra flavour.
Rajasthani kadhi kachori is not just a dish, it's a comforting taste of tradition that brings together rich flavours and textures in every bite.