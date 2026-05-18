Rajasthani cuisine is known for its rich flavours and strong traditional roots. One dish that perfectly reflects this is the classic combination of kadhi and kachori. Kadhi is a tangy, yoghurt-based curry made with gram flour and spices, while kachori is a crisp, deep-fried pastry stuffed with spiced lentils.





Together, they create a comforting mix of creamy, crunchy, tangy and spicy flavours. This popular pairing is not just loved in Rajasthan, but across India for its bold taste and satisfying feel.





Also Read: How To Turn Your Leftover Dal Into The Best Kachoris You've Ever Tasted

Why This Combo Is So Popular

There are several reasons why kadhi kachori remains a favourite:

The tangy kadhi balances the crisp, spicy kachori beautifully

It is filling and comforting, making it suitable for any time of the day

The dish has deep cultural roots and is often enjoyed during festivals

Its bold, desi flavours make it memorable

It can be served as a snack, breakfast, or even a full meal

How To Make Rajasthani Kadhi Kachori

Ingredients for Kadhi

1 cup yoghurt

2 tablespoons gram flour (besan)

1 teaspoon ginger paste

1 teaspoon green chilli paste

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1/2 teaspoon mustard seeds

1/2teaspoon turmeric powder

Salt to taste

1 teaspoon oil

2 cups water

Ingredients for Kachori

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons ghee

Salt to taste

Water for kneading

1/2 cup urad dal

1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds

1/2 teaspoon fennel seeds

1 teaspoon chilli powder

Oil for deep frying

Step-By-Step Recipe:

Step 1: Prepare the Dough





In a bowl, mix flour, ghee and salt. Add water gradually and knead into a soft dough. Cover and let it rest for 30 minutes.





Step 2: Make the Filling





Dry roast the urad dal until lightly golden, then grind it coarsely. Mix with cumin seeds, fennel seeds, chilli powder and salt.





Also Read: Want Crispy, Flaky Kachoris? Don't Make These Common Errors





Step 3: Shape the Kachoris





Divide the dough into small balls. Flatten each one, add the filling in the centre, and seal it properly. Gently shape into a smooth disc.





Step 4: Fry the Kachoris





Heat oil on medium flame and fry the kachoris until golden and crisp. Remove and place on paper to drain excess oil.





Step 5: Prepare the Kadhi





Whisk yoghurt and gram flour together until smooth. Heat oil in a pan, add mustard and cumin seeds, then pour in the mixture. Add turmeric, ginger and chilli paste. Cook on low heat until it thickens and turns creamy.





Step 6: Serve





Serve hot kachoris with kadhi poured over them or on the side. Garnish with fresh coriander for extra flavour.





Rajasthani kadhi kachori is not just a dish, it's a comforting taste of tradition that brings together rich flavours and textures in every bite.