We've all seen it in our homes since childhood. Just before our mothers cook rice, they rinse it under cold water to remove impurities. However, if you've noticed, the water that's left behind is a bit cloudy. Well, you'd be surprised to know that this water - which is often poured down the drain without a second thought - is nothing but a golden elixir! Yes, you read that right! Rice water is rich in nutrients, making it perfect for a variety of day-to-day activities. Are you someone who throws away rice water without thinking twice? Then, my friend, you've come to the right place! Below, we've listed 6 ways to utilize rice water at home.





Also Read: Rice It Up! 4 Incredible Health Benefits Of Kanji Or Rice Water

Photo Credit: iStock



Here Are 6 Ways to Use Rice Water At Home:

1. Hair Cleanser

Since it is rich in amino acids, vitamins, and minerals, rice water has been used as a cosmetic for centuries, especially for hair. All you need to do is, after shampooing, pour rice water over your hair, massage it in, and leave it on for a few minutes before rinsing it out with water. The nutrients in rice water will strengthen your hair, reduce frizz, and add a beautiful shine. Do this twice a week and notice a difference in your hair health!

2. DIY Face Toner

You'd be surprised to know that rice water is a great toner for your skin! Soak a cotton ball in rice water and dab it all over your face after cleaning it with mild soap. The nutrients in rice water can help tighten pores and give your skin a natural glow. Bonus Tip: For added benefits, refrigerate the rice water for 30 minutes. This will refresh your skin and reduce redness.

3. Natural Fertilizer for Plants

Yes, your garden can benefit from rice water too. Since it's packed with essential vitamins and minerals that plants need, rice water can serve as a natural fertilizer. Once the rice water cools down, pour it over your indoor and outdoor plants once a week. Just make sure it isn't salted or seasoned in any way. Your plants will thank you later!

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Soothes Skin

If you're dealing with dry or sensitive skin, a rice water bath can do wonders. Just add some rice water to your bath and let it sit for 10-15 minutes. The starch in rice water is known to soothe inflammation and moisturize the skin. This is especially beneficial if you have sunburn. It's a natural remedy to soothe your skin.

5. DIY Kitchen Cleaner

Rice water has mild cleaning properties, making it perfect for cleaning countertops, sinks, and other kitchen surfaces. Just dip a cloth in rice water and wipe the surfaces to remove stains and grime. The slight acidity in rice water helps remove stubborn stains without the need for harsh chemicals.





Also Read: Rice It Up! Strain The Rice Water Properly With This Smart Hack - Check It Now

6. Keeps Pets' Fur Shiny

If you have pets at home, we've got some good news. Rice water can help improve their coat health! Just pour rice water over their coat after shampooing, let it sit for a few minutes, and then rinse. Rice water works as a natural conditioner and is safe to use on your pets. Just make sure you use plain rice water without any seasonings.