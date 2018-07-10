Barley Water For Weight Loss: How Does Jau Help You Lose Weight?

Sarika Rana | Updated: July 10, 2018 16:57 IST
Barley helps in reducing cholesterol levels in the body; thanks to the beta glucan it contains. It has cholesterol fighting soluble fibre that is said to keep cholesterol levels in check. Regular consumption of barley helps flush out toxins from the body and the intestines through the urinary tract. Barley water also acts as a diuretic, which makes it a natural remedy for urinary tract infections along with kidney stones. According to Dietitian Ritu Arora, "Barley water promotes weight loss as it regulates the blood sugar level because of its low glycaemic index properties. Moreover, it detoxifies our body and cleanses the gut, keeping our body healthy."
Here's how barley water helps lose weight efficiently:
1. Keeps you away from junk
Barley water comes packed with fibre that helps keep your tummy fuller for longer, which further helps prevent you from reaching out to fried or junk food. Fuller tummy and lesser cravings will mean a healthy weight loss. You could also drink barley grass juice for weight loss.
2. Ensures a good digestive system
The fibre content in barley water can ensure smooth bowel movement by cleansing your digestive system. So a glassful of barley water will keep your digestion game strong, which is key to losing weight. According to Ayurveda, barley water is considered a digestive tonic that helps in facilitating the process of digestion, further improving stomach disorders like constipation or diarrhoea.
3. Calorie count
When barley is soaked in water and strained, the calorie content automatically drops down. So a glassful of barley water instead of colas and fizzy drinks can do wonders on your body.
Make your own barley water at home rather than buying from outside. In order to prepare barley water, select the pearled barley for effective weight loss. Here's a simple and quick recipe:
Add barley water to your daily diet along with exercises and a healthy diet to lose weight, the healthy way!