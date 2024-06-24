Summer is upon us, and so is the time to indulge in some icy-cool delicacies. We are sure that the first food to pop up in your mind is a bowl of ice cream. Summer is the perfect time to explore ice cream and its new flavours, and we can't agree to it more! While you can never go wrong with the traditional vanilla and chocolate flavours, we always like going the extra mile to try something more adventurous. From the spicy notes of chai to the exotic sweetness of nolen gur - there's a world of flavours waiting to be explored. Sounds interesting? In this article, we take you through some of those unique ice cream flavours that will surely take your taste buds on a delightful journey. Read on.

Here Are 6 Unique Ice Cream Flavours You Must Try This Summer Season:

1. Chai Ice Cream:

Photo Credit: iStock

Experience the warm, spicy notes of chai in a refreshing treat. This ice cream blends cardamom, cinnamon, ginger, cloves, and black tea, capturing the essence of masala chai in every bite. Click here for the recipe. https://food.ndtv.com/recipe-masala-chai-ice-cream-106647

2. Nolen Gur Ice Cream:

Photo Credit: iStock

Nolen gur, a Bengali delicacy made from palm sugar, is traditionally enjoyed in winter. Now, this distinctive caramel-y sweetness has been transformed into a delightful ice cream, allowing you to savour its unique flavour all year round.

3. Chocolate Wasabi Ice Cream:

Photo Credit: iStock

For the ones who love experimenting with flavours, chocolate wasabi ice cream is just the one to try! The spicy kick of wasabi perfectly balances the sweetness of chocolate, creating a unique and harmonious blend that's sure to intrigue your taste buds.





Also Read: 5 Bizarre Ice Cream Flavours That Have Shocked The Internet

4. Pani Puri Ice Cream

Photo Credit: instagram/theliveicecream

Pani puri lovers rejoice! This ice cream captures the crunchy, savoury, tangy, and sweet essence of the most popular street food of India. Trust us with every bite, this ice cream delivers an unexpected burst of flavours to your palate.

5. Jackfruit Ice Cream:

Photo Credit: instagram/frozenroom_

Ripe jackfruit's intense, tropical flavour shines in this creamy ice cream to offer a dish with amazing taste and great aroma. While we agree jackfruit is an acquired taste, we suggest trying this ice cream at least once before making your decision.





Also Read: 5 Deliciously Easy Fruit Ice Creams To Try This Summer

6. Hibiscus Raspberry Ice Cream:

Photo Credit: iStock

This vibrant ice cream combines the tartness of raspberries with the floral, slightly tangy taste of hibiscus. It's refreshing, and colourful and offers you a soothing experience in the hot summer days.





Are you excited about these unique ice cream flavours? So, what are you waiting for? Pick the one you would like to try first and get going.





Happy Summer, everyone!