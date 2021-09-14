Season change always brings changes in our bodies as well, and one of the changes that many of us face, especially in winters, is dry skin. Dry skin usually is not a major problem and can be caused by hot or cold temperatures, low humidity in the air, and bathing in hot water. While we use many moisturisers and serums to keep our skin plump, did you know that certain foods can naturally keep your skin moisturised? After all, food is an essential part of skin health.





According to The Journal of Dermatology and Cosmetology, eating a healthy and well-balanced diet that includes plenty of protein foods, fruits and vegetables (fresh if possible) and liquids can help our skin to be healthy. If we feed skin from the inside, it can have many benefits to it.





So, if you want to keep your skin moisturised naturally, check out these foods that you can add to the diet.

Here Are 7 Amazing Home Remedies For Dry Skin:

1. Nuts And Dry Fruits

They're high in beneficial monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, as well as phytonutrients that protect us from the detrimental effects of oxidative stress. Because they're high in calories, one ounce or a handful can be eaten.

2. Soy

In the vegetarian and vegan food chain, it delivers the highest amount of protein. Furthermore, Soy is high in isoflavones, which may aid in the prevention of wrinkles by preserving collagen. Soy milk or tofu are both good options.

3. Tomatoes

They contain Vitamin C and Lycopene, an antioxidant that keeps the skin looking young and protects against ageing. Tomatoes are best eaten pureed and sautéed in a small amount of oil.

4. Fish

It's a good source of omega -3 fats, which aren't produced by our bodies but are necessary for cell membrane health. One can have fish twice a week or indulge in Omega-3 rich foods to keep their skin hydrated.

5. Eggs

Eggs are the perfect source of Sulphur and Lutein that assists the skin in retaining moisture and suppleness. One can add eggs to their breakfast and indulge in a variety of ways.

6. Citrus Foods

Vitamin C is found in abundance in citrus fruits. Oranges, kinnow, and sweet lime are best consumed for an abundance of vitamin C. They are low in calories and provide healthy hydration as well.

Carrots





Carrots are one of the best sources of Beta carotene and vitamin A. Both these vitamins scavenge free radicals, helping with an even skin tone and preventing ageing.





Try these foods that can help you have a moisturized skin!