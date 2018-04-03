Here's The Ultimate Day And Night Beauty Regime For Dry Skin

Highlights Having a dry skin type could have its own set of problems

If you wish to get rid of dry skin, then here we have got you some easy ways. Follow this day and night beauty regime and get a radiant and supple skin, that too, without any hassle.

Skin Care Day Routine

Step 1: The very first step is to cleanse your face with cold water. If you happen to have a dry skin type, then water cleansing is must in order to avoid any breakouts.

Step 2: Now clean your face with a face wash as it will help you get rid of dirt from your skin.

Step 3: Next, tone your face with rose water or aloe vera gel. Try to pick an organic toner for your dry skin.

Step 4: Now take a moisturizer and apply it all over your face and neck. Doing so will provide hydration and moisture to your dry skin.

Step 5: If you're stepping out and wish to put on makeup, then make sure that the products you are using are hydrating in nature as they won't make your skin look patchy!

Skin Care Night Routine

Step 1: The very first step is to cleanse your face with a face wash in order to remove all the dirt from the skin.

Step 2: To remove makeup, use coconut oil or any other organic makeup remover.

Step 3: The next step involves exfoliating. Try to do it twice a week. Exfoliating helps in shedding off the dead skin cells from the face. You can exfoliate your skin with coffee or brown sugar.

Step 4: Now apply a thick night cream on your face.

So what are you waiting for? Bring this day and night beauty regime to your rescue and make the most of it.