Whether you're a native Mumbaikar or a visitor to the city, you may find yourself near Dadar West at some point. Perhaps you've come to visit Dadar market, Shivaji Park, or Siddhivinayak temple. Maybe you want to go to the relatively new viewing deck and feast on panoramic views of the Arabian Sea. Dadar West has a lot to offer in terms of food and drink. You will find many small cafes, bakeries, mithai shops, and similar establishments nestled in the lanes and bylanes. But if you want to sit down and enjoy a full-fledged meal, we've got you covered. We have listed some of the best places to eat in Dadar below.

Here Are The 7 Best Restaurants In Dadar West You Must Visit:

1. Aaswad

One of the most iconic establishments in the area, Aaswad Upahar & Mithai Gruh is known for serving authentic Maharashtrian food. The restaurant's Misal pav was voted the World's Tastiest Vegetarian Dish in 2015. Also not to miss is their Thalipeeth, Kothimbir vadi, Sabudana items, Pithali Bhaji Bhakri, and other traditional main course dishes. Among the desserts, they have a signature puran poli ice cream as well as different treats according to the season. Affordable and dependable, Aaswad is the perfect choice whether you want a quick snack stop or a leisurely family dinner.

Where: Sanskruti Building Gadkari Chauk, 4, Lady Jamshedji Road, opp. Shiv Sena Bhavan, Dadar (W)

Price for two: Rs. 300 (approx)

2. Prakash

This is another famous establishment for Maharashtrian food located near the main Sena Bhavan junction. Prakash Shakahari Upahaar Kendra has been around for many decades and attracts loyal patrons at all times of the day. While Aaswad has a more upscale ambience, Prakash has a simple decor with no frills. But its wholesome culinary delights are sure to make you want to return again and again.

Where: 9, Horizon Building, Near Shiv Sena Bhavan, North Gokhale Road, Dadar (W)

Price for two: Rs. 150 (approx)

3. Mani's Cafe

Some of the best places for classic South Indian food are located near Dadar East and Matunga. But if you find yourself in the West, then head to Mani's Cafe to satisfy your cravings. This small outlet has reasonably priced items and boasts an extensive dosa menu. Their perfectly crisp medu vadas are a must-try. Most of Mani's dishes have relatively smaller portions than usual, which are especially suitable for those dining alone.

Where: Ground Floor, Food Court, Kohinoor Altissimo Residential Tower, Kohinoor Altissimo, Kasaravadi, Dadar (W)

Price for two: Rs. 200 (approx)

4. Gomantak

If you're in the mood for traditional non-veg and seafood delicacies, visit Gomantak. This restaurant is popular for its delicious Malvani food. You can choose from a wide range of chicken, mutton, and fish curries, dry preparations as well as rice dishes. There are also multiple thali options available.

Where: 11, JK Sawant Marg, Kasaravadi, Dadar (W)

Price for two: Rs. 850 (approx)

5. Tanatan

This restaurant and bar serve contemporary Indian cuisine. Tanatan has some amazing options for North Indian food, Mughlai treats, seafood dishes, and biryanis. Many of them come with a signature twist. The chic and luxurious ambience only adds to the overall charm of the dining experience.

Where: 121, Ground Floor, Vidya Bhavan, opposite Sena Bhavan, Dadar (W)

Price for two: Rs. 1800 (approx.) without alcohol

6. Tamnak Thai

On the other side of Shivaji Park, near the coast, there are also many options for foodies. If you want to indulge in scrumptious Thai-style food, Tamnak Thai will not disappoint. The restaurant has a good range of veg as well as non-veg delicacies. The ambience is sophisticated and perfect for a relaxing sit-down dinner or a romantic date.

Where: 274, Swatantryaveer Savarkar Road, Shivaji Park, Dadar (W)

Price for two: Rs. 2700 (approx) without alcohol

7. California Pizza Kitchen (CPK)

Sometimes, the only answer is Italian food. And thankfully, Dadar has a great solution in the form of California Pizza Kitchen (CPK). You can gorge on their mouth-watering pizzas, salads, sandwiches, soups, and appetizers. They also have a limited drinks menu. We especially recommend their Chicken Chowder soup, Thai Crunch salad, California Fire Roasted Veggie Pizza, and BBQ Chicken Pizza.

Where: Plot No. 46, Kohinoor Square, B Wing, Ground Floor F & B, 02, N C. Kelkar Marg, Dadar (W)

Price for two: Rs. 1800 (approx.) without alcohol

The CPK is part of the food court at Kohinoor Square. You will also find other popular food chains there, including KFC, Subway, Pizza Hut, and Barbeque Nation. Further down the road towards Plaza and Dadar Station, there's a McDonald's and a Burger King at Star Mall. So the next time you're in Dadar West, you now know there are many different places for eating out. Let us know which restaurant you recommend.