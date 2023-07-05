Monsoon is here, and Mumbai has already experienced its fair share of the rains. With this season comes the craving for indulgent food and drinks that we can enjoy to our hearts' content. As always, there is no shortage of opportunities for culinary adventures in the city. Whether you want to try monsoon specials or just taste something unique, we have got you covered. We have listed down the names of food establishments that have recently launched new menus. Check out the list while planning your next outing.

Also Read: Where To Eat In Kala Ghoda: 10 Best Cafes And Restaurants You Must Try

Here Are 8 New Menus At Mumbai Cafes And Restaurants You Must Try:

1. Demy

This all-day cafe and bar in Lower Parel recently announced a scrumptious new menu. We even had the chance to taste some of the fresh additions. We especially liked the Truffle Cheese Croquettes, Pulled Chicken Tacos and Black Truffle Spaghetti. The Queso Fondita, Thai Sweet Chilli Tofu, Edamame Truffle Hummus Bowl and Nutella San Sebastian Cheesecake also seemed quite tempting. Among the drinks, you could go for Sparkling Melon, Peach Rings or the (non-alcoholic) Pink Lemonade.

What: New Menu at Demy

Where: Ground Floor, Trade Centre, Kamala Mills Compound, A Wing, Lower Parel

2. House of Mandarin

Photo Credit: House Of Mandarin

The Powai outlet of House of Mandarin is celebrating fusion ‘Chindian' food that combines Eastern and Western influences. Some of the highlights of this menu are Wok Tossed Prawns with Bell Peppers in Hot Oyster Sauce, Crispy Lamb with Spices & Spring Onion, Chilli Chicken, Mushroom Chilli, Cottage Cheese in Sichuan Sauce, and Slow Cooked Pork Belly. Classic dishes like the Hakka Chowmein and American Chopsuey have also been given a Tangra Street Food twist.

What: Special Menu At House Of Mandarin

Where: B-Wing, Binge Central, 1st, Delphi Building, Orchard Ave, Hiranandani Gardens, Panchkutir Ganesh Nagar, Powai

When: 11 June - 31 July

3. Poco Loco

The chemistry-based Spanish and Mexican tapas bar and café has an exciting monsoon menu. One can try Creamy Corn Bruschettas, soft, warm Florentinas, Mexican Chimichangas and a variety of croquettes, including Mushroom Parmesan Croquettes, Spinach Croquettes, and Chicken Croquettes. You can also always dig into their signature Burrito Bowl after these yummy treats.

What: Monsoon Menu at Poco Loco Tapas & Bar

Where: Poco Loco Tapas & Bar, Khar & South Bombay

4. Pritam Da Dhaba

Photo Credit: Pritam Da Dhaba

To welcome and celebrate the rainy season, Pritam Da Dhaba is having a special “Monsoon Hi Chai” and Monsoon Menu. Paneer Lifafa, Chowk Wali Alu Tikki, Dilli Wale Alu, Bhuna Water Chestnuts, Kadhi Chawal, and Mumbaiya Roadside sandwiches are just some of the delicious dishes you can taste. Among the non-veg delicacies, don't miss the Prawns Koliwada and Punjabi Style Chicken. You can also still dig into classics like pakoras with chai or their signature club sandwiches.

What: Pritam Da Dhaba's Monsoon Hi Chai

Where: Pritam Restaurant, Dadar & Juhu

5. All Saints

All Saints' delectable new menu has wholesome and binge-worthing dishes. You can choose the healthy route and try their Muscel Salad, Buddha Bowl or Tam Sam Salad. Love sandwiches and wraps? Then feast on their Roasted Pepper with Sambal Aubergine, Pesto Chicken Salami Focaccia, Falafel Wrap, Kasundi Paneer Wrap, or Waldorf Chicken Wrap. Burger fans will enjoy their Mushroom & Spinach Tofu Burger, Kefta Lamb Burger, or Green Pea and Wasabi Burger.

What: New Menu at All Saints

Where: Plot - 757, Swami Vivekananda Road, Khar (W)

6. Donna Deli

Photo Credit: Donna Deli

This Bandra deli and bar has a new menu with a range of lip-smacking options you won't want to miss. Highlights include the Pizza Bruschetta, Caponata Burrata, Caprese Salad, Patatas Bravas and Queso Flameado. Among the sweet treats, go for the delicate flavours of Honey Chamomile Panna Cotta or the decadence of Creme Brulee French Toast.

What: New Menu At Donna Deli

Where: Ground floor, Manorama chambers, Swami Vivekananda Road, Bandra (W).

7. The Sassy Spoon

Mouthwatering treats from The Sassy Spoon's gourmet Indian delivery kitchen - Saffron - are now available for dine-in at their Powai outpost. One can dig into Cottage Cheese Stuffed Kulcha, Paneer Khurchan Stuffed Naan, Butter Chicken Kulcha, Dum Aloo Kashmiri Biryani, Paneer Tikka Masala Biryani and Mutton Rogan Josh Biryani. The special pop-up menu at the resto-bar also includes other tasty treats like the OG Bombay Chaat, Mutton Galouti, Mutton Seekh Kebab, Chicken Tikka, and more.

What: Special pop-up menu by Saffron At The Sassy Spoon

Where: B-Wing, Delphi Building, Restaurant 1A Binge Central, 1st Floor, Orchard Ave, Hiranandani Gardens, Panchkutir Ganesh Nagar, Powai

8. Neuma

Neuma, founded by Karan Johar in partnership with True Palate Hospitality Pvt. Ltd., is commemorating its one-year anniversary. To mark the occasion, they have launched a "Limitless Menu,” available every Wednesday and Thursday. One can choose from a range of exquisitely crafted appetisers, main course dishes and desserts.

What: Limitless Menu At Neuma

Where: 4/6, Garden Chalet, Mandlik Road, near Regal Cinemas, Colaba





Which of these are you going to try first? Let us know in the comments below.

Also Read: 9 New Restaurants In Mumbai To Try In June 2023