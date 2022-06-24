Shimla, also known as the Queen of Hills, this mesmerising capital of Himachal Pradesh gives us a myriad of reasons to visit, especially during the summer months. One of the most popular summer destinations in India, Shimla is known for its scenic landscapes, beautiful weather, street shopping and lip-smacking Pahadi treats. While roaming in and around the streets of Mall road, we all love to try different delicacies with a beautiful view (which we hardly get in cities) and why not?! Food is an integral part in everyone's travel diaries. Imagine having a cup of coffee or tea while enjoying the perfect weather, wouldn't it be a dream come true for every foodie and a traveller out there? Well, if you ask us! This feeling can't be compared. If you like to travel just like we do, here we bring you a list of 7 cafes in Shimla you must try. Let's get started!

Here're 7 Best Cafes In Shimla, Take A Look;

Cafe Simla Times: Our Recommendation

Located in Shimla's heart, Cafe Simla times is renowned for its artistic vibe, beautiful location and eclectic mix of food and drinks. For all the people who can't stop hogging into various delicacies, this is one place you must visit. The café serves some of the tastiest wood-fired oven pizzas and desserts, so make sure to check them out!

Where: Mall Road

Price For Two: INR 1500 (Approx.)

Wake And Bake

Cozy cafe with freshly cooked food, high quality ingredients and a beautiful ambiance. Besides, it gives a very pleasant museum view. The hummus & pita served with tabbouleh salad and mango dip is a must try. You can also try their pancakes, coffee and bacon.

Where: Middle Bazar, The Mall, Shimla

Price For Two: INR 700 (Approx.)

Cafe Sol

Here we bring you another popular café located at Mall Road. If you are searching for an insta-worthy joint where you can get a majestic view of the city along with delicious food, this is the place to be! From Thai to Italian, continental and more, you will get a variety of dishes to try. Dessert lovers must try their blueberry cheesecake!

Where: Mall Road

Price For Two: INR 1500 (Approx.)

Eighteen 71

Eighteen71 provides a delightful and indulgent dining experience that offers all kinds of cuisine. The bright entrance, comfortable sitting and delectable delicacies, everything here is just what a traveller wants on the trip. Taking inspirations from all the culinary offerings around the town, eighteen 71 provides you best of past experience with a contemporary twist.

Where: Hotel Willow Banks, Mall Road, Shimla

Price For Two: INR 1500 (Approx.)

Indian Coffee House

Located on Shimla's Mall Road, Indian Coffee House (ICH), an iconic eatery that has been visited by many famous personalities for some quick bites and a cuppa. Out of all the cafes in Shimla, this is the cafe where you would find the locals conversing about the daily news with a newspaper and a cup of coffee along with a few tidbits.

Where: Mall Rd, Ram Bazar, Shimla

Price For Two: INR 300 (Approx.)

Cafe Under Tree

Located at the height of 2,438 meters, this cafe got the title of the 'highest cafe in Shimla'. If you are a vegetarian, this is the place for you. It provides a variety of dosas and their pahadi tea is a must try!

Where: Bemloi, Shimla

Price For Two: INR 700 (Approx.)

Hideout Cafe

This cafe is located at the beginning of the mall road, and they also have two outlets located in Shimla in case one is full, you can visit the other one. If you love extravagant breakfast, you must visit this place.

Where: The Mall, mall road, Shimla

Price For Two: INR 800 (Approx.)

Now is the time to plan a mini vacation to Shimla and try these places. Let us know if you know any other place in the comment section below. We would love to add them in this list.









