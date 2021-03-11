Bhindi or okra or lady finger, people call it with different names but one thing is common among them - they all love it. Bhindi ki dry sabzi is one of the most common dishes cooked in Indian households, all year round. We all love to eat bhindi but not really enjoy cooking it. Why? Because most of the times, it becomes sticky and slimy, which only makes the cooking process lengthier and harder; plus the sight of the slime also ticks us off. If you also face the same problem while cooking bhindi every single time, it's time to find your way around it to enjoy your favourite sabzi.

We love our bhindi too, that's why we dug out some genius tips to prevent it from sticking while cooking. Here we are sharing them all with you. You are welcome!

Bhindi is a popular Indian dish.

7 Clever Tips To Prevent Bhindi From Turning Sticky:

1. The first step to ensure slime-free bhindi is to pick the right kind of raw bhindi from the market. Try to always check if the bhindi is soft and doesn't contain too many seeds before burying. You can press it lightly between your fingers to get an idea.

2. The slime or mucilage increases with moisture or water. So after washing raw bhindi, always make sure to dry it properly on a clean towel before cooking.

3. Add a teaspoon of curd when sauteing bhindi, before it starts developing slime. The bhindi will be non-sticky and you'll also like the extra tangy flavour. Likewise, you can also add a dash of lemon juice.

4. Add flour to your bhindi right at the start. It is believed that if you add a spoonful of Bengal gram flour (besan) to bhindi and roast with it, there will be no slime. There's no harm trying it out.

5. You can also make a vinegar solution by mixing one cup of water and 1/4 cup of vinegar and soak the raw bhindi in the solution. Remember to pat it dry before cooking.

6. Since moisture is a big culprit here, make sure to not cover the pan in which your bhindi is cooking. When you put on the lid, steam builds up and leads to moisture.

7. Salt is also known to produce moisture. So add it towards the end of the cooking process, when bhindi is almost cooked.

Try these hacks to make your favourite bhindi without any hassle of slime that you have always hated so much.

