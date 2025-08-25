Vegetables are an essential part of an Indian meal. In most homes, they are served with roti or paired with dal and rice, completing the thali with taste and nutrition. From seasonal greens to root vegetables, each one brings its own benefits to the plate. However, while cooking sabzi might seem simple, a few common mistakes can affect its flavour and nutritional value. Here is a complete guide on what to avoid for perfect taste and texture every time.

How Should Vegetables Be Washed?

Washing vegetables the wrong way can lead to nutrient loss. Many people wash them after bringing them from the market and then wash them again after cutting, which drains some of the nutrients. The better way is to clean them before chopping. Mix two tablespoons of salt and half a cup of vinegar in a bowl of water. Soak the vegetables in this solution for 30 minutes and then rinse with clean water. This method removes impurities, dirt, and any harmful residues effectively without compromising nutrition.





7 Common Mistakes To Avoid While Cooking Sabzi

1. Tempering In Cold Oil

One frequent mistake is adding tempering to oil that is not heated enough. If the oil is cold, its raw flavour remains, spoiling the overall taste. Always heat the oil properly before adding spices or vegetables. This step ensures that spices release their aroma and the sabzi absorbs the flavours well.

2. Which Oil Is Best For Cooking Sabzi?

Choosing the right oil can make a big difference to taste and health. Oils like mustard, sunflower, or groundnut are often preferred in Indian kitchens because they have high smoking points and retain nutrients better during cooking. Avoid reheating the same oil repeatedly as it can produce harmful compounds. Using the right oil in the right amount enhances flavour without making the dish too heavy.

3. Overcooking Vegetables

Cooking vegetables for too long, especially on a high flame, strips them of vitamins and minerals and makes them lose their natural taste. Overcooked sabzi can turn bland and mushy. To retain the nutritional value and texture, cook vegetables for a limited time on low flame and avoid leaving them covered for too long.





4. Should You Cover Vegetables While Cooking?

This is a common question, and the answer depends on the type of vegetable. Covering helps cook quicker, but it also traps steam and can make vegetables soggy if left too long. If the sabzi has high water content, like lauki or tinda, keep the lid slightly open to allow moisture to evaporate. For dry vegetables like bhindi or gobi, keep the lid off most of the time to maintain a crisp texture.

5. Adding Salt At The Wrong Time

Timing matters when it comes to salt. Adding it too early makes vegetables release water and turn soft, while adding it too late does not allow the salt to blend properly. The best time to add salt is when the sabzi is half cooked. This helps it mix evenly and enhances the overall taste without spoiling the texture.

6. Stirring Too Often

Constant stirring can ruin the shape of vegetables, making them mushy. Stir occasionally to mix ingredients but avoid overdoing it. Keep the flame low and do not cover the pan continuously. Limited and gentle stirring helps maintain the texture and appearance of the sabzi.

7. Using The Same Spices For Every Vegetable

One spice mix for every dish? That is a big mistake. Using the same masala blend for all vegetables makes everything taste similar. Instead, match spices to the vegetable. Some dishes taste better with whole spices, while others do not need turmeric. A little planning with seasoning ensures each sabzi has its own unique flavour profile.

So, next time you step into the kitchen, keep these simple tips in mind for a sabzi that is full of flavour, nutrition, and the perfect texture.