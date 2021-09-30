With its extraordinary monuments, rich culture, fascinating bazaars and delectable food, Jaipur is one of the most popular destinations in India that attracts hundreds and thousands of travellers every year. From quintessential thalis to fiery chutneys and soothing curries, you will find an extraordinary blend of recipes made with extensive use of grains, pulses, gram flour and a generous amount of ghee. Besides the ubiquity of ever-popular regional delicacies like dal bhati churma, gatte ki sabzi and enormous thalis, the heart of Rajasthan has so many other soothing, satisfying and scrumptious dishes to offer. One such delicacy is Veg Jaipuri.





Veg Jaipuri is basically a curry made with a variety of seasonal vegetables along with a pool of aromatic spices. Besides being super delicious and healthy, this vegetable curry is also very easy and quick to make. On days when you don't feel like preparing a wholesome meal, you can try this recipe along with your usual chapati and papad as sides. So, if you are wondering how to make it, we have got you covered with a simple recipe. Read on.

Here's How To Make Veg Jaipuri | Veg Jaipuri Recipe:

To begin with, prepare a paste using coriander seeds and cashew nuts. After that, take your preferable veggies and boil them. Once partially boiled, add tomatoes and cook until they turn soft and mushy. Now add all the dry spices, salt and prepared powdery mixture. Lastly, add paneer cubes along with fresh cream to make the curry thicker and luscious. Garnish it with coriander leaves and serve hot with paratha, roti or garlic naan.





Please note: If the gravy looks too thin then let the sabzi simmer until it thickens. You can also use your preferable veggies while making this curry.





Click here for the full recipe of Veg Jaipuri Recipe.





Try this at home as your next lunch or dinner meal and let us know how it turned out in the comment section below.



