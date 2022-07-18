When the destination is only a few hours away, we all prefer to hit the road than board a train or a plane, just because road trips are always more exciting. And what makes the journey more fun is all those dhabas and restaurants lined up on the highway that make us push the brakes for a relaxing stopover. Highway food always tastes delicious. The richness of curries, the robustness of spices and the authenticity that presents the regional cuisine - all make it a memorable affair. When they say "focus on the journey, not the destination," it definitely rings a bell in our head. The Delhi-Punjab highway on the Grand Trunk road makes for a true foodie's voyage. Almost every mile, you'll come across an eatery offering sumptuous foods. It sometimes leaves us confused where to stop by.





Here we have listed down some of the most popular dhabas and restaurants on the Chandigarh-Punjab highway that are actually good!

Here're 7 Dhabas/Restaurants On Delhi-Chandigarh Highway You Must Stop By

1. Amrik Sukhdev, Murthal

Amrik Sukhdev is undisputedly the most popular dhaba on NH-1. From a small dhaba to a sprawling, multi-halled joint, it's popularity and footfall rises by the day. However, the food is still just as amazing, not to mention, affordable too. The tandoori parathas here are just the best. Aloo paratha, mix veg paratha, and gobhi paratha are a must-try. And the homemade white butter on top makes it all the more heavenly. You can also try their kadhi chawal and chole bhature and get back on the road with your heart and tummy full.

2. Gulshan Dhaba, Murthal

If the swelling crown in Amrik Sukhdev is too much for, head to Gulshan Dhaba, which is just a few meters away. Treat your family from a range of traditional North Indian food along with Chinese and Continental too. Everything available here will impress your taste buds. Do try their Indian thalis and lassi.

3. Haveli, Karnal

If you want authentic, dhaba-style Indian food but in a luxurious way, Haveli in Karnal is the best haunt for it. A spacious restaurant with ethnic interiors makes you feel in Punjab already. The real-like truck nestled in the corner of the restaurant enhances the highway vibe. And for entertainment, there is horse-riding, folk singing and dance shows too.

4. Savoy Greens, Karnal

If you are traveling in a large group and want a variety to satiate different cravings, Savoy Green should be your stopover. From drive-thru McDonald's for burgers and Domino's for pizza to Chaayos for tea time-snacks, Dosa Plaza for south Indian food and Moti Mahal for Indian food, the food court here has something for everyone.

5. Neelkanth Star, Karnal

We have seen this place expanding from a small dhaba to a multi-restaurant joint in no time. It offers delicious parathas and tea in its Indian restaurants and a wide variety of subs, south Indian food and other cuisines from the various joints located right outside the restaurant.

6. Mannat Haveli, Murthal

Another attraction on the highway, Mannat Heveli on Murthal road caters to not just your cravings but also offers a good time for the kids. They have a separate kids zone replete with fun games and activities. For your Indian meal here, do try their Indian thali and Amritsari chole.





7. Kanak Garden

This is frequented regularly by travellers and people living in Sonipat. The massive place provides a wholesome dining experience with its authentic Punjabi-style Indian food and regular fun activities and carnivals.





Make your journey between Delhi and Punjab/Haryana a memorable one with these highway eateries.