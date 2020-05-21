SEARCH
  • Food & Drinks
  • Move Over Dal Makhani, Try Signature Dal Dhaba Recipe By Dhaba Restaurant For A Uniquely Satisfying Meal

Move Over Dal Makhani, Try Signature Dal Dhaba Recipe By Dhaba Restaurant For A Uniquely Satisfying Meal

The Dal Dhaba recipe by Chef Ravi Saxena at the Dhaba Restaurant is a wonderfully creamy dish, and a class apart from the regular Dal Makhani.

Aditi Ahuja  |  Updated: May 21, 2020 16:37 IST

Reddit
Move Over Dal Makhani, Try Signature Dal Dhaba Recipe By Dhaba Restaurant For A Uniquely Satisfying Meal

Dal Dhaba Recipe: This creamy luscious dal recipe will make you forget all else.

Highlights
  • Dal Makhani is passe, as Dal Dhaba is the latest dal recipe
  • The recipe uses additional ingredients which make it flavourful
  • Try this recipe at home and pair it with rice or rotis of your choice

There are days when we savour our regular lunch or dinner fare such as a simple roti-sabzi. However, there are other days when we feel like having a lavish spread with luscious dishes. Dal Makhani is one such recipe that can brighten up any meal. But why stay limited to the Dal Makhani when there are so many more dal recipes to explore to add a divine taste to your food? We have another authentic dal recipe which and is absolutely delightful. Take a look:



(Also Read: )

The Dal Dhaba recipe by Chef Ravi Saxena at the Dhaba Restaurant is a wonderfully creamy dish. It is made with luscious ingredients such as fresh cream and butter to give it a delectable edge. The preparation is one of the signature dishes of the Dhaba Restaurant, and you can easily recreate the recipe in the comfort of your home kitchen.

Unlike the Dal Makhani, which is made only with tomatoes as the base, the Dal Dhaba uses a large chopped onion to give it a zing of crisp spiciness. The method of making the dal is similar to any other dal which is prepared at home with a few additional ingredients that lend it an upper edge over regular dals. Dal dhaba also uses significant quantities of green chillies which make it spicy and flavourful.

In case you thought that the Dal Dhaba is quite heavy, be rest assured that it can effortlessly be made for a regular meal. The Dal Dhaba by Dhaba Restaurant is a recipe that you can seamlessly incorporate in your preparations, and pair it with the rice and roti of your choice. Dal Dhaba makes for a satisfying dish with every bite, that will leave you asking for more!

Here Is The Full Dal Dhaba Recipe By Chef Ravi Saxena Of Dhaba Restaurant:

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup boiled black urad dal
  • 1 tsp red chilli powder
  • 4 tbsp butter
  • 1 large chopped onion
  • 1/2 cup tomato puree
  • 1/2 cup fresh cream
  • 1 tbsp oil
  • 2 medium sliced & slit green chilli
  • Salt to Taste

Method:

Comments

  1. In a pan, pour oil and heat it.
  2. Add finely chopped onions to it and sauté for a while.
  3. Then, add red chilli powder and dried fenugreek leaves to this mix.
  4. Add the tomato puree, green chilies and salt, to taste.
  5. Pour the boiled urad dal into the pan and stir well.
  6. Add fresh cream and butter to this and mix, so that the butter spreads well.
  7. Serve with Roti/Rice.


About Aditi AhujaAditi loves talking to and meeting like-minded foodies (especially the kind who like veg momos). Plus points if you get her bad jokes and sitcom references, or if you recommend a new place to eat at.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  Dal DhabaDhaba RestaurantDal Makhani
Missing Coastal Cuisine? This Courtyard By Marriott's Jhinga Kairi Curry Can Be An Ideal Dish To Satiate Your Cravings
Missing Coastal Cuisine? This Courtyard By Marriott's Jhinga Kairi Curry Can Be An Ideal Dish To Satiate Your Cravings
Watch: Try This Dhaba Restaurant Special White Butter Chicken Recipe To Satiate Your Chicken Cravings
Watch: Try This Dhaba Restaurant Special White Butter Chicken Recipe To Satiate Your Chicken Cravings

Related Recipes

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2020 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com