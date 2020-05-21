Move Over Dal Makhani, Try Signature Dal Dhaba Recipe By Dhaba Restaurant For A Uniquely Satisfying Meal

Dal Dhaba Recipe: This creamy luscious dal recipe will make you forget all else.

Highlights Dal Makhani is passe, as Dal Dhaba is the latest dal recipe

The recipe uses additional ingredients which make it flavourful

Try this recipe at home and pair it with rice or rotis of your choice

There are days when we savour our regular lunch or dinner fare such as a simple roti-sabzi. However, there are other days when we feel like having a lavish spread with luscious dishes. Dal Makhani is one such recipe that can brighten up any meal. But why stay limited to the Dal Makhani when there are so many more dal recipes to explore to add a divine taste to your food? We have another authentic dal recipe which and is absolutely delightful. Take a look:











(Also Read: How To Make Paneer Tikka: Dhaba Restaurant Shares Secret Recipe)





The Dal Dhaba recipe by Chef Ravi Saxena at the Dhaba Restaurant is a wonderfully creamy dish. It is made with luscious ingredients such as fresh cream and butter to give it a delectable edge. The preparation is one of the signature dishes of the Dhaba Restaurant, and you can easily recreate the recipe in the comfort of your home kitchen.

Unlike the Dal Makhani, which is made only with tomatoes as the base, the Dal Dhaba uses a large chopped onion to give it a zing of crisp spiciness. The method of making the dal is similar to any other dal which is prepared at home with a few additional ingredients that lend it an upper edge over regular dals. Dal dhaba also uses significant quantities of green chillies which make it spicy and flavourful.





In case you thought that the Dal Dhaba is quite heavy, be rest assured that it can effortlessly be made for a regular meal. The Dal Dhaba by Dhaba Restaurant is a recipe that you can seamlessly incorporate in your preparations, and pair it with the rice and roti of your choice. Dal Dhaba makes for a satisfying dish with every bite, that will leave you asking for more!





Here Is The Full Dal Dhaba Recipe By Chef Ravi Saxena Of Dhaba Restaurant:

Ingredients:





1 cup boiled black urad dal

1 tsp red chilli powder

4 tbsp butter

1 large chopped onion

1/2 cup tomato puree

1/2 cup fresh cream

1 tbsp oil

2 medium sliced & slit green chilli

Salt to Taste

Method:



