The buzz around the Onam sadya or onsadaya continues to increase each year when Onam is around the corner. What was once essentially a restaurant phenomenon in South Indian cities like Chennai and Bengaluru is now gradually becoming a pan-Indian phenomenon. Kerala's harvest festival celebrates the homecoming of Kerala's mythical King Mahabali. A day when people across communities have dined together in a true celebration of togetherness and prosperity. One of the reasons the Onam Sadya has gained popularity is its photogenic appeal. A riot of colours is presented on a traditional banana leaf. A Sadya is only served on banana leaves which are a natural source of antioxidants called polyphenols. These antioxidants are released and absorbed in the food when a hot meal is served on the leaf. A banana leaf is also rich in vitamin A, calcium, and carotene. The tip of the leaf is always placed towards the left side.

The Kerala Sadya (literally means banquet) is an elaborate meal with at least 20 different dishes and is almost always a vegetarian affair served for lunch. There are some parts of Kerala like Kannur where sadyas also include meat and seafood. It's not just Onam, Sadyas are an integral part of most Hindu weddings and also celebrations and festivals like Vishu (the New Year) The serving sequence varies from region to region and also across communities. The service sequence starts with 'uppu' (salt) which can be used to alter the dishes to suit individual palates and a banana. The sequence of service is usually left to right of your leaf. The top half of the leaf is reserved for accompaniments and the bottom half for the staples and mains as in the case of most South Indian Banana Leaf Meals. It's not easy to navigate a massive Onasadya.

Here Are 7 Unique Onam Sadya Dishes You Must Try:

1.Chakkara Upperi:

Almost every Sadya includes at least two varieties of traditional Kerala-style chips. One of my first childhood memories of a sadya is the Chakkara Upperi. These unique banana chips are usually served only during festive occasions. Nethran bananas are chopped into cubes or thick pieces and are then coated with a blend of subtle spices and jaggery. They are then then deep-fried.

2. Avial:

This is a dish you might recognise instantly. It's also a popular dish in Tamil Nadu where quite a few communities, especially in regions closer to Kerala like Tirunelveli make their own versions of the Avial. this mishmash of vegetables is cooked in curd and ground coconut seasoned with curry leaves and coconut oil You will find subtle variations of this dish across Kerala.





3. Kaalan:

Kaalan is one of the more low-key dishes in a sadya that often gets mistaken for an avial. One key difference is that the Kaalan features a tuber (mostly yam) or occasionally raw plantain. It's cooked with thick yoghurt and spices like fenugreek, turmeric powder, red chilli powder, black pepper, curry leaves and a few drops of ghee over a low flame. It's this stirring process that lends the dish its thick consistency.





4. Thoran:

This is a regular accompaniment in typical home-style meals across Kerala. Finely chopped vegetables like cabbage or beans are stir-fried at a high temperature in coconut oil with grated coconut, mustard seeds, curry leaves and turmeric. Sometimes it's the most simple dishes that are the most complex, the thoran might seem like a simple dish but expert cooks will tell you that every step from crackling the mustard to sprinkling the coconut needs precision and practice.





5. Olan:

I always believe that if you can appreciate the subtle flavours of this dish then you have mastered the art of enjoying a sadya. The Olan is probably for an evolved palate; the traditional olan combines kumbalanga (Ash gourd) with coconut milk. It's also common to include cowpea or black eyed peas that add an interesting texture to this dish. The mild flavour of the milky white Olan that is simmered in thick coconut milk (it combines the first and second extract of coconut milk) with a hint of green chilli and curry leaf might remind you of the more popular Kerala stew.





6. Pachadi:

If you're lucky you might be served a pineapple pachadi. It's a burst of multiple flavours. It's similar to the raita in other parts of India except that the mix is tempered with spices in coconut oil. It's also common to use deep-fried okra as the mainstay of the pachadi.





7. Paal ada pradhaman:

This is one of the most delicious payasams (or kheers) that you can sample in South India. Most onasadyas will include at least two types of payasams - there's the milk-based payasam and a brown payasam - typically a paruppu payasam (lentils) or the wheat payasam. It's his delicate milk kheer cooked with rice flakes (ada) that stands out. The key is the slow cooking process; large-scale wedding caterers usually make this in large cooking vessels with wood-fired stoves that lend this dish a gorgeous pink hue and the perfect finish!





