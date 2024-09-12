It's that time of the year again. Chennai's love affair with the big fat Onam lunch began much before most other metros in India. It's fair to say that the city's choice of the traditional Onasadya is probably the best outside Kerala. The Sadya, a traditional, elaborate banana leaf meal is the high point of festivals like Onam and Vishu and weddings across Kerala. Dishes are served from left to right on your leaf. The top half of the leaf is reserved for accompaniments and the bottom half for the staples and mains as in the case of most South Indian Banana Leaf Meals.





While it's almost always a vegetarian spread there are some parts of Kerala like Kannur where it's not unusual to encounter sadyas that also include meat and seafood. It's not just dine-in, one of the trends we saw emerge in the 2020s in Chennai is the takeaway Sadya or Sadya in a box. This is not a new trend, it's common in most cities in Kerala for homes to 'outsource' their sadya from traditional wedding cooks or caterers. Many of these sadyas feature more than 20 dishes and it's becoming increasingly difficult for homemakers to put a whole Sadya together in smaller urban kitchens.

From the puli inji to Kerala chips like the sweet Chakkara Upperi - a scrumptious variant coated with a blend of subtle spices and jaggery and thoran (Stir-fried vegetables) the sadya offers a host of accompaniments. Most sadyas in Chennai will include a Kaalan, Olan, Vegetable stew, Erucheri, Kootu Curry (a mix of Vegetables and Bengal gram), the fluffy Kerala Papadam, a pachadi and Kichadi. Rice is the only staple and is served first with a dal and ghee followed by sambar, rasam and thick buttermilk towards the end of the meal. Almost all Sadyas serve the traditional par-boiled Kerala-style rice. The high point of the Sadya is the Payasams.





This year, Chennai offers a wide array of options that include talented home chefs who are collaborating with restaurants and hotels as well as established Kerala cuisine restaurants that draw large crowds during the Onam season. Many hotels are also offering the sadya in a buffet or thali format.

Here Are Top 13 Places In Chennai To Have Traditional Onasadya:



1. Kappa Chakka Kandhari:





One of the city's preferred destinations for an Onasadya, KCK is offering a choice of dine-in as well as a takeaway option. The restaurant will host its Onasadya at Marlen Mahal (at the Chetpet Ecopark) on September 14 and 15. You can make prior reservations on their website (www.kckonam.com) to ensure you don't miss the sadya that's prepared by cooks who travel from Kerala each year. The takeaway option - their Festive Meal in a Box comprises 26 traditional vegetarian dishes and you can also buy a selection of Onam Special Payasams.

2. Geetham, T Nagar:

This vegetarian restaurant has partnered with Ms Supriya Vijay (who runs Supriya's Kitchen), one of Chennai's best-known Kerala cuisine experts, for the third year in a row. The restaurant will host an elaborate Onasadya lunch on September 15 curated by Supriya that will feature over 20 dishes.

3. Savya Rasa:

Located in the Kotturpuram neighbourhood, this speciality South Indian restaurant has been a popular Onam destination over the last few years. The restaurant offers a dine-in option, delivery box, and takeaway box that serves 2-3 people. You can also buy their Palaada and Chakka Pradhaman (available in 500 ml bottles) payasam.





4. Reef, Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort and Spa:

The all-day diner at the Sheraton Grand Chennai will host a week-long Onam buffet promotion (September 9 to 15) that has been put together by Chef Muthu and Chef Prabhu who are deeply rooted in Kerala's rich culinary traditions.

5. Southern Spice, Taj Coromandel:

One of Chennai's premier South Indian restaurants has curated an Onam Thali that will be available for lunch and dinner on September 15. The thali has been put together by a team of chefs spearheaded by the hotel's Executive Chef Sujan Mukherjee and will bring the authentic flavours of Kerala in a thali format.

6. Yercaud Kitchen:

This standalone restaurant located in the Indira Nagar neighbourhood of Adyar is best known for its regional South Indian cuisine. The restaurant is staging an Onam Special lunch on September 13 and 15. The elaborate spread includes over 20 dishes.

7. Hyatt Regency Chennai:

the hotel has collaborated with Soul on a Plate to curate one of the city's only non-vegetarian Onam brunch specials. Flavours of Kerala will showcase some of Kerala's finest dishes and will be crafted by Ammu Rebecca Manoj, one of the city's better-known Kerala cuisine home chefs.

8. Ente Keralam:

One of the city's popular Kerala cuisine restaurants, Ente Keralam is offering a choice of Sadya options. Their Dine-in Sadya is available from September 7 to 12 and on Sep 16/17, while their special Onam sadya is available from Sep 13 to Sep 15. The restaurant is also offering a Takeaway Sadya box (for 2) from Sep 7 to 17.

9. The Great Onam Delight at GRT Hotels Chennai:

GRT Hotels and Resorts is hosting a three-day Onam celebration (September 13 to September 15) at the Grand by GRT (in T Nagar) and the Radisson Blu GRT Chennai (near the Chennai Airport). The Onasadya will be complemented by themed music and interiors as well as a traditional Athapookolam.

10. Feathers, A Radha Hotel:

Waterside, the all-day diner at Feathers Chennai will host a special king-sized Onam buffet on September 15, 2024. The buffet will be put together by the hotel's in-house chefs and will include vegetarian and non-vegetarian Kerala signatures.

11. Gossip Bistro:

Located on East Coast Road, Gossip's non-vegetarian Sadya has become a popular fixture in Chennai's annual Onasadya mix. This year, the restaurant will offer three lunch slots on Onam weekend on September 14 and 15.





12. Turyaa Chennai:





One of the many hotels that will offer Onsadaya in a buffet format this year. The Onam Sadya buffet at Turyaa will be available from September 9 to 15, 2024 and has been crafted by Chef K Murali Krishna who is an expert in South Indian cuisine. This buffet will offer more than 100 dishes over the entire promotion and includes both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options.

13. Madras Kitchen Company, The Westin Chennai Velachery:

MKC at the Westin Chennai offers a choice of regional Indian cuisine and Asian street eats with an extensive menu of beverages. The restaurant is hosting an Onam Traditional Sadhya Thali on Sunday, September 15, that includes all the popular sadya staples.