Onam, a vibrant festival celebrated in Kerala, India, is synonymous with the grand feast known as Onam Sadhya. It is a ten-day celebration that marks the homecoming of King Mahabali, a mythical ruler whose reign was considered the golden age of Kerala. The festival is also associated with the harvest of rice, a staple crop in the region. Onam is a vibrant and joyous festival that captures the essence of Kerala's culture. It is a time for family, friends, and community to come together and celebrate the rich heritage of the state.





Onam 2024 Dates: When Is Onam 2024?

This year, Onam 2024 starts on Friday, September 6, 2024, and will culminate on Sunday, September 15, 2024.

Onam 2024: Rituals And Traditions

Pookalam: One of the most iconic symbols of Onam is the pookalam, a floral carpet created using colourful flowers. It is believed to attract King Mahabali back to Earth.

Boat Races: The Vallamkali, or snake boat races, are a thrilling spectacle during Onam. Teams of rowers compete in long, decorated boats on the backwaters of Kerala.

Puja: Devotees offer prayers and perform pujas to various deities during the festival.

Onakkodi: People wear new clothes, known as Onakkodi, to celebrate the occasion.

Gift Exchange: It is customary to exchange gifts with friends and family during Onam.

Sadhya: A grand vegetarian feast is served on Onam day, typically consisting of over 26-28 dishes. It includes rice, sambar, rasam, various curries, pickles, and a variety of sweets.



What Is Onam Sadhya? What Is Its Significance?

Onam Sadhya is more than just a meal; it's a cultural celebration that brings families and communities together. The feast is believed to honour King Mahabali, a mythical ruler whose reign was considered the golden age of Kerala. The 10-day Onam festival culminates on Thiruvonam, when the Sadhya is traditionally served on a banana leaf. This elaborate vegetarian meal consists of usually 26-28 dishes, which can go up to as many as 64 dishes. Sadhya is a culinary masterpiece that showcases the rich flavours and traditions of Kerala.





How Is Onam Sadhya Made? It Consists Of...

Onam Sadhya is a harmonious blend of sweet, savoury, and tangy flavours. The meal typically includes:

Rice: A variety of rice, such as Matta rice or red rice, forms the base of the Sadhya.

Sambar: A lentil-based curry with a tangy flavour, often made with vegetables and spices.

Rasam: A thin, spicy soup made with tamarind, tomato, and spices.

Pachadi: A variety of vegetable-based dishes, including aviyal (mixed vegetable curry), olan (pumpkin and coconut stew), and thoran (stir-fried vegetables).

Curries: A variety of curries, such as mezhukkupuratti (stir-fried vegetables) and kalan (a spicy curry), add depth and complexity to the meal.

Pickles: A variety of pickles, including mango pickle, lime pickle, and chilli pickle, add a tangy flavour to the Sadhya.

Sweets: The Sadhya concludes with a delightful array of sweets, such as payasam (rice pudding), pradhaman (jaggery-based dessert), and palada pradhaman (sweet rice pudding).

Health Benefits Of Onam Sadhya

Onam Sadhya is not just a delicious feast but also a nutritious one. The variety of dishes ensures a balanced intake of carbohydrates, proteins, vitamins, and minerals. Some of the key health benefits of Onam Sadhya include:

Rich in Fibre: The abundance of vegetables and fibre-rich foods aids digestion and promotes satiety.

Balanced Nutrients: The Sadhya offers a well-rounded meal with a diverse range of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

Healthy Fats: Coconut oil and ghee, used in many Sadhya dishes, provide healthy fats that support overall health.

Plant-Based Proteins: The various vegetable curries and lentils offer a good source of plant-based protein.

Antioxidant Power: The spices and herbs used in Sadhya dishes are known for their antioxidant properties, which help protect against cellular damage.

So enjoy the delicious Sadhya and have a joyous Onam Sadhya 2024!

