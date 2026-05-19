Thanks to the new expressway, that long six-hour haul from Delhi to Dehradun has now been cut down to a breezy 2.5 hours. That means less time stuck behind traffic and more time doing what every road-tripper actually wants: eating something fantastic the moment they roll into the city. And Dehradun does not disappoint. From old-school dhabas serving hearty Punjabi comfort food to stylish gourmet spaces, these are the places worth parking for.

Best Dhaba And Restaurants In Dehradun

1. Uss Da Dhaba







If your road trip craving is screaming for proper Punjabi comfort food, this is where you should head first. This no-fuss, desi-style favourite is all about hearty portions, quick service, and that comforting dhaba energy. The seating is spacious, the prices are refreshingly easy on the wallet, and the vibe is casual and comforting. The pav bhaji here is surprisingly popular and a must-try. It's simple food done right, and sometimes that is all a hungry traveller needs.

Where: Shop 3, Court Road, Race Course, Dehradun

Cost: Rs 300 for two

2. Daddy's Restaurant Since 1988

Some restaurants survive for decades because they've mastered consistency, and Daddy's is one of those Dehradun establishments that people keep returning to. Since 1988, this place has built a loyal following for serving generous portions of North Indian and Mughlai classics.





This is where you go when you want rich gravies, proper kebabs, and biryani. This restaurant serves simply dependable, flavour-packed comfort food.





Where: 151, Chopra Complex, Rajpur Road, Jakhan, Dehradun

Cost: Rs 400 for two

3. Black Pepper Restaurant







If you want to properly enjoy a meal after the drive, Black Pepper is one of Dehradun's most loved family dining spots. It has a polished yet relaxed setting and a menu that gives everyone at the table something to get excited about. The Paneer Makhmali Tikka is often a standout for vegetarians, while the Tandoori Non-Veg Platter is ideal if you're arriving with a hungry group.





Where: 3, 1st & 2nd Floor, Ashtley Hall, Rajpur Road, Karanpur, Dehradun

Cost: Rs 1,600 for two

4. The Kailash Hotel

This one feels like a proper road trip discovery. Located conveniently if you're entering via Chakrata Road, The Kailash Hotel is a wholesome stop travellers love finding. The menu covers everything from North Indian staples to street food, momos, kebabs, juices, and beverages, which makes it perfect when everyone in the car wants something different. There is enough variety to satisfy every kind of craving.





Where: Jhajra, near Balaji Dham, Chakrata Road, Prem Nagar, Dehradun

Cost: Rs 500 for two

5. Satwah Gourmet Dining

Satwah balances gourmet presentation with approachable comfort, offering North Indian, Chinese, Italian, and continental dishes under one roof. It's a great choice if your travel group has wildly different cravings: pasta for one, Indian curries for another, maybe something continental for someone else.





Where: 273, Kewal Vihar, Aamwala, Near Nalapani Chowk, Sahastradhara Road, Dehradun

Cost: Rs 1,200 for two

6. Karigari By Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi

Created by celebrity chef Harpal Singh Sokhi, Karigari brings elevated North Indian dining to the hills. The menu focuses on rich curries, kebabs, biryanis, and beautifully plated classics that celebrate proper Indian craftsmanship. This restaurant is perfect if you're looking to sit back, relax, and let the meal become part of the trip itself.





Where: 88A, Ground & 1st Floor, Rajpur Road Chironwali, Dehradun

Cost: Rs 2,300 for two

7. Dhaba - Estd 1986 Delhi

This place channels classic Punjabi dhaba nostalgia but gives it a polished city-restaurant twist. It is especially great for groups because the menu is built for sharing. You can indulge in platters, kebabs, desserts, and big comforting mains. If you're craving old-school North Indian flavours but want a comfortable setting, this is the sweet spot.





Where: 5th Floor, Centrio Mall, Vijay Colony, Hathibarkala Salwala, Dehradun

Cost: Rs 2,300 for two

8. The Eleganza

For travellers who want a more relaxed stop, The Eleganza offers exactly that. It has a younger energy, good Wi-Fi, and a menu that offers everything from North Indian and Chinese to burgers, sandwiches, pizzas, and desserts. The brunch-friendly atmosphere makes it feel like a place where you can actually unwind for a while.





Where: Village Jhajra, Suddhowala, Dehradun

Cost: Rs 1,200 for two