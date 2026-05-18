The internet has found its new style icon, and no, she is not a Bollywood actress but a schoolgirl. Instagram is currently obsessed with a little girl dressed as Maggi noodles at a school fancy dress competition. In the age of random viral trends, this one has genuinely captured thousands of hearts and made the internet smile.





The little girl, named Avisha, turned heads as she wore the costume of her favourite two-minute noodles. She was seen dressed head-to-toe in a bright yellow outfit with a Maggi crown on her head. The little girl looked like she had just walked out of a Maggi packet.





The costume featured curly noodle detailing, Maggi packets, and a headpiece designed like a plate of Maggi, all coming together to create one of the internet's most viral looks. The video shared on the little girl's Instagram account also featured another child dressed as French fries, creating what many called the most drool-worthy junk-food cinematic universe imaginable.

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Soon after the video was shared, it received huge applause online. Within hours of being posted, the video crossed more than 2.6 lakh likes. Users also flooded the comments section with praise for the children. The viral fancy dress competition look even caught the attention of Swiggy Instamart, which commented that it was the “best reel on the internet".





Many users agreed with the food delivery platform and praised the child.





“This is the content I pay internet bills for,” one user wrote.





“Took more than 2 minutes to get ready but so worth it,” another commented.





“Awww, it's so cute, Maggi. French fries bhi saath main [French fries are also there],” someone else shared.





Some users also applauded the parents for their creativity and effort in making the costume. “You know what? My child should become instant noodles," one user wrote.





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“Parents have to be very creative these days,” another added. “Mummy ki mahnat ko salam hai [Salute to mother's hard work],” someone else commented. “Why wasn't this in our time?" another user questioned.





Do you also find this clip adorable? Tell us in the comments.