





When the festival of lights approaches, party planning goes into full swing, and let's be honest, the appetiser table is where the real fun begins. Diwali parties are about togetherness, and nothing brings people closer than a spread of irresistible finger foods that get everyone chatting, laughing, and reaching for just one more bite.





Gone are the days when appetisers meant only samosas and pakoras. Today's Diwali celebrations call for a mix of street food favourites, creative fusion bites, and visually stunning treats that will have your guests asking for recipes before they've even finished eating. The best part is that most of these can be prepped ahead, so you can spend more time enjoying the festivities and less time in the kitchen.

Whether you're hosting an intimate gathering or a large get-together, these appetisers strike the perfect balance between comfort food and style. They're conversation starters, crowd-pleasers, and above all, absolutely delicious.





Also Read: 3 "Healthy" Breakfast Foods That Are Not So Healthy - No 1 Will Surprise You

Here Are 8 Diwali Snacks You Can Make Easily:

1. Samosa Chaat Shots

Photo Credit: iStock

Think of crispy golden samosas broken into bite-sized pieces, layered in shot glasses with tangy chickpea curry, cooling yoghurt, and colourful chutneys. Each glass looks like a mini artwork, with tamarind and mint chutneys creating a swirl of colour and sev sprinkled on top for crunch. Every spoonful delivers a burst of flavour and texture that will leave your guests delighted.





Ingredients: Samosas, chickpea curry, yoghurt, tamarind chutney, mint chutney, sev, chaat masala, pomegranate arils.

2. Paneer Tikka Bites

These grilled cubes of paneer and vegetables are a treat for the eyes and the palate. The paneer has the perfect charred edges, while the yoghurt-based marinade adds a smoky, tangy flavour. The result is soft, juicy paneer paired with crisp bell peppers and onions that create a delicious balance of textures.





Ingredients: Paneer cubes, bell peppers, onions, hung yoghurt, tandoori masala, ginger-garlic paste, lemon juice, mint leaves.

3. Dahi Puri Shots

Photo Credit: iStock

These mini puris are a party favourite for a reason. Crispy shells filled with spiced potatoes, creamy yoghurt, and sweet-and-tangy chutneys make for the perfect bite-sized indulgence. The contrast of textures and flavours is simply irresistible.





Ingredients: Mini puris, sweetened yoghurt, boiled potatoes, tamarind chutney, mint chutney, sev, chaat masala, black salt.

4. Aloo Tikki Sliders

Photo Credit: iStock

These small sliders bring a fun fusion twist to your party. Spiced potato patties are tucked into soft buns with cheese and chutneys, creating the perfect combination of Indian street food and modern presentation. They're filling, flavourful, and sure to disappear quickly.





Ingredients: Mashed potatoes, green peas, spices, slider buns, mint chutney, tamarind chutney, cheese slices, onions.





Also Read: Choddo Shaak For Diwali 2025: Why Bengal's 14-Greens Ritual Is Unmissable

5. Dhokla Bites

Photo Credit: iStock

These bright yellow, spongy squares add a cheerful touch to any party table. Light, airy, and slightly tangy, they're topped with a fragrant tempering of mustard seeds, curry leaves, and grated coconut. Easy to prepare and even easier to eat, they're a crowd favourite.





Ingredients: Gram flour, yoghurt, ginger-green chilli paste, turmeric, Eno fruit salt, mustard seeds, curry leaves, coconut.

6. Masala Roasted Nuts

Perfect for pairing with drinks, these roasted nuts are crunchy, spicy, and addictive. Each nut is coated in a blend of aromatic spices, creating a mix of smoky, savoury, and slightly sweet flavours. They're the kind of snack that disappears before you know it.





Ingredients: Mixed nuts (almonds, cashews, peanuts), oil, red chilli powder, chaat masala, turmeric, black pepper, curry leaves.

7. Cheese Corn Balls

Golden and crispy on the outside with a soft, cheesy centre, these corn balls are a guaranteed hit. The sweet corn adds a pleasant crunch, while the melted cheese brings a creamy richness that appeals to both kids and adults alike.





Ingredients: Sweet corn kernels, cheese, breadcrumbs, flour, red chilli flakes, salt, oil for frying.

8. Mini Bread Dhokla

A quick and clever twist on the classic, this version uses bread as a base to create soft, tangy bites that resemble traditional dhokla. Finished with a fragrant tempering, they're light, easy to make, and perfect as elegant canapés.





Ingredients: Bread slices, yoghurt, semolina, Eno, turmeric, mustard seeds, curry leaves, green chillies.





Also Read: 145 Kg Of Rasgullas With Flies, More Adulterated Sweets, Namkeens Destroyed In Noida Ahead Of Diwali





There you have it, your easy Diwali appetiser line-up that's sure to impress every guest. These recipes bring together the best of traditional flavours and creative ideas, offering something for everyone at your table.





From dhokla and paneer tikka for those who love the classics to sliders and chaat shots for the adventurous, this mix guarantees happy guests and empty plates. The best part is that you can prepare most of it in advance - make your chutneys, prep your mixtures, and roast your nuts a day before. When the party starts, all you'll need to do is assemble and serve.

With a little planning and these tried-and-tested recipes, you can host a Diwali celebration that's bright, joyful, and truly unforgettable.