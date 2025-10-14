Breakfast is meant to give you a strong start to the day. The morning meal fuels your brain, powers your body, and provides the energy you need to tackle the day's challenges. However, more often than not, we grab the first thing we see, assuming it is doing the job. Turns out, some of these "healthy" choices might actually be sabotaging your energy levels. Celebrity fitness trainer Siddhartha Singh reveals three breakfast foods many people consider healthy but may be doing more harm than good. He also shares simple ways to tweak these recipes to make them more balanced and nutritious.





Also Read: 7 Breakfast Ideas That Can Help You Lose Belly Fat

1. Besan Cheela: Why It Is Not Always As Healthy As It Seems

On paper, besan cheela sounds like a great choice. It is quick, savoury, gluten-free, and made from chickpea flour, which is high in fibre and iron. It is a go-to breakfast for many households, especially when you want something light yet filling.

But here is the catch: besan cheela alone is surprisingly low in protein, and when cooked in excessive oil or ghee, it can quickly become a calorie-heavy dish without offering much nutritional balance.

The Fix:

Turn this humble dish into a complete meal by adding a source of lean protein. Try pairing your cheela with Greek yoghurt, paneer cubes, or even a scoop of unflavoured protein powder in the batter for an extra protein punch. You can also mix in chopped spinach, carrots, or grated paneer for added fibre and texture. Cook it with minimal oil, preferably on an iron tawa, and you have a nutrient-rich, balanced breakfast that supports sustained energy.

2. Oats: The Misleading "Superfood"

If breakfast had a poster child for health, it would be oats. They are marketed as the ultimate morning superfood - heart-friendly, easy to cook, and endlessly customisable. However, not all oats are created equal, and not every bowl of oatmeal is as healthy as it looks.





Instant or flavoured oat packets, which many people reach for during rushed mornings, often contain added sugars and preservatives. Even plain oats, when prepared without enough fibre, protein, or healthy fats, can lead to a rapid blood sugar spike followed by an energy crash, leaving you hungry again in an hour.

The Fix:

To make oats truly healthy, balance them with protein and fats. Add a scoop of protein powder to your oatmeal, or cook it with milk instead of water for a creamier, protein-rich texture. Top your oats with nuts, seeds, or nut butter for healthy fats, and pair the dish with a side of boiled eggs or cottage cheese for extra satiety. Skip the sugar-laden versions and choose a bowl that is both hearty and wholesome.





Also Read: 10 Healthy Breakfast Recipes Ready In 10 Minutes

3. Only Fruits: Fresh But Not Fully Nourishing

There is no denying that fruits are an essential part of a healthy diet. They are rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. However, having only fruits for breakfast might sound "clean" yet be nutritionally incomplete.





The problem lies in the lack of protein and healthy fats. A fruit-only breakfast leads to a fast sugar spike followed by an equally quick dip - which explains why you may feel sluggish or hungry again soon after.

The Fix:

You do not have to give up your fruit bowl, just balance it better. Pair your fruits with Greek yoghurt, a handful of nuts, or a scoop of protein powder blended into a smoothie. For a savoury twist, enjoy your fruit alongside a small omelette or paneer scramble. This combination slows down digestion, stabilises blood sugar levels, and keeps energy steady for hours.





Also Read: 5 Healthy Breakfast Options To Boost Energy During Your Period

5 Other Protein-Rich Breakfasts To Try:

If you are looking to shake up your mornings with more variety (and more protein), here are a few wholesome and balanced breakfast ideas to experiment with.

1. Sattu Paratha And Dahi

Sattu, made from roasted Bengal gram, is packed with plant-based protein. Pair it with dahi for a nourishing and filling meal that keeps you energised for hours. Read the full recipe here.

2. Soya Poha

Upgrade your poha with protein-rich soy crumble, peas, and vegetables. It is light, flavourful, and perfect for a power breakfast on busy mornings. Check out the full recipe here.

3. Paneer Bhurji

High in protein and full of flavour, paneer bhurji makes for a satisfying breakfast. The soft, spiced paneer scramble helps build and repair muscles while keeping you full for longer. Full recipe here.

4. Egg Paratha

A wholesome mix of whole wheat and eggs, this combination delivers complete protein and complex carbohydrates - ideal for anyone with an active lifestyle. Here is the recipe.

5. Spinach Pancakes With Oats And Walnuts

This green, nutty pancake combines protein and healthy fats. Boost it further with a spoon of Greek yoghurt or some grated cheese on top for extra creaminess and nutrition. Click here to know the recipe.





Also Read: Masala Oats Vs. Poha: Which Is A More Filling Breakfast Option?

The Bottom Line: Balance Is The Real Breakfast Hero

Breakfast does not have to be complicated or fancy - it simply needs to be balanced. Each meal should ideally include protein, complex carbohydrates, and healthy fats, even in small portions. That is the formula for lasting energy, sharper focus, and better metabolism.





So, the next time you reach for your go-to morning meal, pause and ask yourself: "Is this truly keeping me fuelled, or just keeping me busy until lunch?"

With just a few tweaks - a dollop of yoghurt here, a handful of nuts there - your breakfast can go from "sort of healthy" to genuinely nourishing. Because at the end of the day, eating smart is not about skipping your favourites - it is about upgrading them.