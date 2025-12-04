By the time dinner rolls around, most of us are exhausted, mentally, emotionally, and definitely physically. The last thing you want is to cook a recipe that reads like a research paper, needs 20 ingredients and 2 special pans. The good news: you can absolutely cook proper, comforting dinners on weeknights without drama. The trick is having a small rotation of reliable recipes that use basic ingredients, come together in 30 minutes or less, and don't demand Michelin-level skills. This list mixes Indian favourites with global crowd-pleasers so you can switch things up without thinking too hard.





Here Are 9 Easy Dinner Recipes That Are Quick To Prepare

1. One-Pot Masala Vegetable Pulao

A comforting, fragrant rice dish with mixed veggies and warm spices.

Serves: 3–4 Time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

Basmati rice – 1 cup, rinsed

Mixed vegetables (carrot, peas, beans, potato) – 1½ cups, chopped small

Onion – 1 medium, thinly sliced

Tomato – 1 small, chopped

Ginger-garlic paste – 1 tsp

Green chilli – 1, slit (optional)

Whole spices: bay leaf 1, cloves 3, green cardamom 3, cinnamon 1 small piece

Turmeric powder – ¼ tsp

Red chilli powder – ½ tsp

Garam masala – ½ tsp

Water – 2 cups

Oil or ghee – 2 tbsp

Salt – to taste

Fresh coriander – 2 tbsp, chopped

Method:

Heat oil or ghee in a heavy pot or pressure cooker. Add whole spices and let them splutter. Add sliced onion and sauté until golden. Stir in ginger-garlic paste and green chilli; cook for 1 minute. Add tomato, turmeric, red chilli powder and salt. Cook until the tomato softens. Add chopped vegetables and sauté 2–3 minutes. Add washed rice and gently fry everything together for 1–2 minutes. Pour in 2 cups of water, add garam masala, adjust salt, and bring to a boil. Cover and cook on low for 12–15 minutes (or 2 whistles in a pressure cooker). Let it rest covered for 5 minutes, then fluff with a fork and garnish with coriander.

2. Quick Chana Masala With Roti

A shortcut version using canned or pre-boiled chickpeas.

Serves: 3 Time: 25 minutes





Ingredients:

Boiled chickpeas – 2 cups (canned or home-cooked)

Onion – 1 large, finely chopped

Tomato – 2 medium, pureed or finely chopped

Ginger-garlic paste – 1 tsp

Chana masala powder – 1½ tsp

Turmeric powder – ¼ tsp

Red chilli powder – ½ tsp

Cumin seeds – ½ tsp

Oil – 2 tbsp

Water – 1–1½ cups

Salt – to taste

Lemon juice – 1 tsp

Fresh coriander – 2 tbsp, chopped

Method:

Heat oil in a pan, add cumin seeds and let them crackle. Add chopped onion and sauté until light brown. Add ginger-garlic paste and cook for 1 minute. Add tomato and cook till it thickens and oil separates. Add turmeric, red chilli and chana masala powder, cook 30–40 seconds. Add chickpeas, salt, and 1 cup water. Simmer 10–12 minutes, mashing a few chickpeas to thicken the gravy. Adjust water if needed. Finish with lemon juice and coriander. Serve with roti or steamed rice.

3. Garlic Butter Egg Fried Rice

The fastest way to rescue leftover rice.

Serves: 2–3 Time: 15 minutes





Ingredients:

Cooked, cooled rice – 2 cups

Eggs – 2 large

Garlic – 4 cloves, finely chopped

Spring onion – 3 stalks, chopped (white and green separated)

Soy sauce – 1½ tbsp

Butter – 1½ tbsp

Oil – 1 tbsp

Salt and pepper – to taste

Method:

Heat oil in a wide pan. Add garlic and spring onion whites and sauté until fragrant but not burnt. Push to one side, add butter and let it melt. Crack eggs into the pan, scramble gently and cook till just set. Add rice, breaking lumps with a spatula. Stir-fry on high heat 2–3 minutes. Add soy sauce, pepper and a pinch of salt if needed. Toss well so every grain is coated. Turn off heat and garnish with spring onion greens. Serve hot with chilli sauce on the side.

4. Cheesy Rajma Toast Bake

Like beans on toast, but turned into a proper bake.

Serves: 2 Time: 20 minutes





Ingredients:

Wholemeal bread – 4 slices

Cooked Rajma – 1 cup

Cheddar or processed cheese – ½ cup, grated

Butter or olive oil – 1 tbsp

Black pepper – ½ tsp

Chilli flakes – ¼ tsp (optional)

Method:

Preheat oven or toaster oven to 180°C. Lightly toast the bread slices. Grease a small baking dish with butter or oil. Arrange toasted bread in a single layer. Spread cooked rajma evenly over the bread. Sprinkle grated cheese on top. Season with pepper and chilli flakes. Bake 8–10 minutes till the cheese melts and turns golden in spots. Cut into squares and serve with a simple salad. This is high in fibre and protein if you use good bread.

5. Creamy Pea & Spinach Pasta

Comforting but still light enough for weeknights.

Serves: 2–3 Time: 20 minutes





Ingredients:

Short pasta (penne, fusilli) – 200 g

Frozen peas – ½ cup

Fresh spinach – 2 cups, roughly chopped

Garlic – 3 cloves, minced

Cream or milk – ½ cup (use low-fat if you like)

Grated Parmesan or processed cheese – ¼ cup

Olive oil – 1½ tbsp

Salt and black pepper – to taste

Pasta cooking water – ½ cup (reserved)

Method:

Cook pasta in salted boiling water as per pack instructions. Add peas in the last 3 minutes of boiling. Reserve ½ cup of pasta water before draining. In a pan, heat olive oil, add garlic and sauté until fragrant. Add spinach and cook until wilted. Pour in cream or milk and simmer for 2 minutes. Add drained pasta and peas, cheese, and a splash of pasta water. Toss on low heat till everything is glossy and coated. Season with salt and lots of black pepper. Add more pasta water if it looks dry.





6. 15-Minute Paneer Bhurji Wraps

Scrambled paneer stuffed into rotis or wraps.

Serves: 2–3 Time: 15–20 minutes





Ingredients:

Paneer – 200 g, crumbled

Onion – 1 small, finely chopped

Tomato – 1 small, finely chopped

Green chilli – 1, finely chopped (optional)

Ginger-garlic paste – ½ tsp

Turmeric powder – ¼ tsp

Red chilli powder – ½ tsp

Coriander powder – ½ tsp

Garam masala – ¼ tsp

Oil – 1½ tbsp

Salt – to taste

Fresh coriander – 2 tbsp, chopped

Rotis / tortillas – 4–6

Method:

Heat oil in a pan. Add onion and sauté until soft. Add green chilli and ginger-garlic paste; cook for 1 minute. Add tomato and cook till it softens. Stir in turmeric, red chilli, coriander powder and salt. Cook 30–40 seconds. Add crumbled paneer and mix well. Cook 3–4 minutes on medium heat, stirring often. Finish with garam masala and coriander. Warm the rotis, fill with paneer bhurji, roll and serve.

7. Soy-Garlic Glazed Chicken With Rice

Sticky, savoury chicken that tastes fancier than it is.

Serves: 2–3 Time: 20 minutes





Ingredients:

Boneless chicken thighs or breast – 400 g, cut into bite-sized pieces

Soy sauce – 3 tbsp

Honey or brown sugar – 1½ tbsp

Garlic – 4 cloves, minced

Ginger – 1 tsp, grated

Cornflour – 1 tsp

Oil – 1½ tbsp

Sesame seeds – 1 tsp (optional)

Spring onion – 2 stalks, chopped (for garnish)

Method:

In a bowl, mix soy sauce, honey, garlic, ginger and cornflour. Add chicken pieces and toss to coat. Heat oil in a pan on medium-high. Add chicken with marinade and spread in a single layer. Cook 4–5 minutes without moving much so it caramelises. Flip and cook for another 4–5 minutes until cooked through, and the sauce thickens to a glaze. Sprinkle sesame seeds and spring onion. Serve over hot steamed rice with any quick sautéed veg.

8. 20-Minute Masala Omelette & Toast

Breakfast for dinner, done properly.

Serves: 2 Time: 15 minutes





Ingredients:

Eggs – 4

Onion – 1 small, finely chopped

Tomato – 1 small, seeded and chopped

Green chilli – 1, finely chopped (optional)

Fresh coriander – 2 tbsp, chopped

Turmeric powder – a pinch

Salt and black pepper – to taste

Oil/ghee – 1½ tbsp

Bread – 4 slices, toasted

Method:

In a bowl, whisk eggs with onion, tomato, chilli, coriander, turmeric, salt and pepper. Heat oil or ghee in a non-stick pan. Pour in the egg mixture and spread evenly. Cook on medium heat until almost set, then fold in half. Cook for another minute. Serve hot with buttered toast and a small salad or some sautéed vegetables if you want to turn it into a fuller dinner.

9. No-Fuss One-Pan Veggie Taco Skillet

All the taco flavours without assembling individual tacos.

Serves: 3–4 Time: 25 minutes





Ingredients:

Cooked rice – 1½ cups

Black beans or kidney beans – 1 cup, cooked

Onion – 1 medium, chopped

Capsicum – 1, chopped

Sweet corn – ½ cup (fresh or frozen)

Tomato puree – ½ cup

Garlic – 3 cloves, minced

Taco seasoning or mix of: cumin 1 tsp, smoked paprika 1 tsp, red chilli ½ tsp, oregano ½ tsp

Oil – 1½ tbsp

Salt – to taste

Grated cheese – ½ cup (optional)

Lemon wedges and coriander for serving

Method:

Heat oil in a large pan. Add onion and capsicum; sauté until soft. Add garlic and cook for 30 seconds. Add tomato puree, taco seasoning and salt; cook 2–3 minutes. Stir in beans, corn and cooked rice. Mix thoroughly, breaking any rice clumps. Cook on low heat 5–7 minutes, letting flavours meld. If using cheese, sprinkle it on top, cover the pan for 2 minutes to melt. Serve with lemon wedges and coriander. Eat as-is or scoop into tortillas.





Fast dinners don't have to mean frozen food or takeaway. With a handful of pantry staples and a few reliable recipes up your sleeve, you can throw meals that feel comforting, taste great, and don't wreck your evening. These nine dishes are designed for real life, minimal chopping, basic techniques, and simple ingredients that are easy to find in Indian kitchens and supermarkets. Rotate them through your week, tweak them to your taste, and soon you'll have your own mental playbook of “I'm too tired to think but still want real food” dinners. That's when cooking stops feeling like a chore and starts feeling like a small daily win.