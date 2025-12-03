The age-old sibling rivalry between brothers and sisters has been a staple of family dynamics for generations. However, one particular trait that seems to unite many sisters across the globe is their brothers' careless behavior. A recent viral video perfectly captures this sentiment, showcasing the frustration sisters feel when dealing with their brothers' habit of leaving empty food containers for someone else to tidy up.





The text overlay on the clip reads: "POV: You have a brother." The video begins with the vlogger opening a fridge and finding an empty cold drink bottle. Next, she searches for food in a cupboard and discovers an empty box of choco pies. Following that are a chocolate wrapper, some snack boxes, and a Doritos packet - all completely empty. A side note adds: "Am I the only one, or are all brothers like this?"

Check out the full video below:

Since being posted, the video has garnered over 22 million views. The comments section is buzzing with people sharing their own sibling stories.





One user wrote, "Do they even have a brain? Genuine question."





Another added, "They don't even throw the wrapper away. It's just rage bait at this point."





Someone described the behaviour as "Weaponised incompetence." They added, "Don't let your brothers get away with this."





"This isn't even weaponised incompetence - tt's sheer hatred and disrespect," remarked a viewer.





A foodie admitted, "Nopeee, I have a brother, but this is me."





An individual joked, "This video is fake, the maggi packet was full."





"As a brother, I can feel my sister's pain," read a comment.





Some even pointed out that this behaviour is not gender-specific, as their sisters also leave empty food containers everywhere.





A user said, "That brother is my sister." Another added, "But I have a sister like this."





Whether it's maggi packets or choco pie boxes, this viral video proves one thing - some sibling habits are truly universal.