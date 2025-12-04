There are some restaurant launches that arrive with a full brass band. And then there are places like Tangra Tales of Chinatown at The Westin Sohna Resort and Spa, which slip into the world with a quieter insistence, a sense that the story will speak louder once you taste it. It sits inside a sprawling 60-acre resort, far from Delhi's honking horizons, surrounded by greens that automatically force your shoulders to drop. My visit felt more like a slow exhale after weeks of city life. And Tangra fits that mood. It draws from the legacy of Kolkata's Chinatown and the kitchens of Tangra, a cultural thread that has shaped many culinary memories, but when you sit down at the table, all that melts into a lived experience rather than a concept.





First Impressions: A Warm Space That Encourages You To Settle In

Tangra opens through timber doors and a koi-lined entryway. It sounds dramatic on paper, but the vibe is warm rather than intimidating. The lighting sits in that sweet zone between flattering and cosy. The parasol-inspired chandelier does its thing without asking for attention, and the dining room feels both intimate and open. As you move further inside, the resort's calm spills into the restaurant, setting the tone for the food ahead. There is an open kitchen, but the noise is muted. You hear the faint riot of garlic hitting a hot wok now and then, nothing staged, nothing theatrical. The staff are warm and attentive without hovering. You know the type, the kind who appear at the exact moment you start thinking about extra chilli oil.

The Food: Tangra-Style Cooking With Precision

The meal begins with a menu that reads like a tribute, but the cooking feels current. Many dishes draw from the Tangra playbook, chilli, soy, wok heat, comfort, but with a little polish. Nothing pretends to be a reinvention, which is refreshing in a time when everything seems to be reinvented for reinvention's sake. As the courses progress, the classics start to show their character with quiet confidence.

Shao Mai And Braised Wontons

I started with a plate of Shao Mai, plump, neat parcels with thin skins that held firm. No shortcuts and no greasiness. The braised wontons came in a mild broth, clean but not bland. Both felt like an echo of Kolkata's Chinatown kitchens, and the nostalgia landed without force. These dishes are clearly treated as signatures here, and it shows in the craft. The flavours stay gentle yet defined, and they build the pace for what follows.

Chimney Soup

This one carries all the warmth of a winter evening. A hearty, layered broth served in an old-school way, generous with vegetables and meat. It is not often you see a hotel kitchen attempt Chimney Soup with restraint, but this version respected the dish. It bridges the lighter starters with the bolder mains, creating a flow that feels natural rather than abrupt.

Tangra-Style Chilli Chicken

This is where the kitchen flexes a little. The chilli chicken has the familiar sticky comfort of the Tangra style, but unlike many Delhi versions that drown in sauce, this one holds structure. Crisp edges, balanced heat, and a proper garlic kick. Paneer lovers get their own Tangra-style version as well, a rare instance where vegetarian dishes receive equal attention. The mains continue the story built by the starters, allowing each dish to sit comfortably without trying to outshine the other.

Yam Mein And Tai Po

The noodles are springy, smoky and tossed enough to pick up flavour without becoming oily. Tai Po, with its thicker gravy, brings that big, rib-sticking comfort one expects from a Chinatown staple. Again, nothing exaggerated and nothing screaming fusion for the sake of it. Just honest cooking. Together, the Yam Mein and Tai Po complete the arc of the savoury dishes with a grounded finish.





Cantonese Style Crispy Lamb

The crispy lamb arrives with a gentle crackle and a glaze that clings without turning syrupy. The meat is tender inside, crisp outside, and carries a light hit of ginger that lifts the richness. It stands out because it avoids the heaviness that often sneaks into fried lamb preparations. Instead, it keeps things balanced, almost airy. It adds depth to the line-up without overwhelming the palate, and it ties neatly into the restaurant's commitment to clarity of flavour.

Silken Tofu In Black Bean Sauce

The tofu sits in a smooth, glossy sauce with a clean black bean punch. The texture is delicate enough to almost fall apart, but it holds long enough to be scooped confidently. The dish is generous, warm and quietly comforting, and it is one of those rare vegetarian plates that feels complete on its own. This is where the kitchen's restraint shows again, allowing the ingredients to speak rather than be dressed up beyond recognition. It adds a subtle counterpoint to the heavier meat dishes and rounds out the mains well.

A Kitchen That Does Not Rush You

There is a gentleness in the pacing at Tangra. Dishes arrive in a sequence that allows you to lean into the meal rather than calculate when the mains will collide with your starters. The staff ask for feedback like they genuinely want to hear it. The service feels in sync with the resort's slower rhythm, a quiet contrast to city dining, where plates sometimes arrive like a parade. This unhurried flow connects everything from the ambience to the dessert course.

Design Details That Stay With You

The Mahjong-inspired inlay on the tables, the guardian lion sculptures, and the glow of the central chandelier all create an atmosphere without feeling theme parkish. The design draws from Chinatown heritage and presents it with a contemporary hand. You notice the details only when you want to, which keeps the room from overwhelming the food.

Dessert With Nostalgia And Play

I ended with Darsaan and Fried Ice Cream. Both leaned into nostalgia, crunchy, warm, comforting. The Darsaan was crisp and lightly glazed, not cloying. The Fried Ice Cream had a clean, satisfying crack on the outside. It was a neat little finale, simple, fun, very Tangra. The desserts ease you out of the meal with the same steady rhythm the restaurant maintains from the beginning.





Final Word: Tangra Works Because It Knows When To Stop

Tangra Tales of Chinatown is not trying to be a Kolkata replica. It is not chasing street food grit either. It sits in a resort, yes, but it manages to hold on to the heart of Tangra cooking, warmth, garlic-rich comfort, wok heat, and generosity, while offering a calm, thoughtful setting. It is a place that works well if you want a meal with soul, without the noise of the city, without the overstyled drama that restaurants often fall into. Parts of the menu feel safe, yes, but the craft is visible. The nostalgia is handled with steady hands. And on a slow Gurgaon side evening, when the air dips and the resort lights glow, Tangra makes sense. It is the kind of meal that lingers gently, not because it tried too hard, but because it knew when to stop.