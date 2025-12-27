Parineeti Chopra is a true-blue foodie. The actress, who welcomed her baby boy, Neer, with husband Raghav Chadha in October, never misses a chance to share her food-filled moments with her Instagram family. The couple recently celebrated their first Christmas with their son, and Parineeti, as always, gave fans a sweet glimpse of the festivities. She shared a video on Instagram that opened with Parineeti and Raghav munching on peppermint chocolate bars. This was followed by cosy Christmas decor - a beautifully lit tree, a mini Santa Claus, and stockings with Neer's name on them. Cue the collective "awww."

But the real showstopper was the fondue spread. The table featured a two-tier tray, with tater tots on the top and bread pieces along with what appeared to be fruits on the bottom. Another plate held chunks of white cheese and a yellow spread. And of course, the highlight was the bubbling cheese fondue - enough to make any foodie weak in the knees. Sharing the video, Parineeti captioned it: "Peppermint chocolate and cheese fondue kinda Christmas."

After watching Parineeti Chopra's video, are you feeling inspired to whip up something Christmassy for your loved ones? Don't worry - we've got you covered! Here are a few recipes you can try:

1. Healthy No-Bake Chocolate And Cherry Cheesecake

This dessert is light and creamy, and it doesn't feel heavy after a meal. The mix of chocolate and cherries gives it a nice balance of sweet and tangy. Since it's a no-bake recipe, it feels fuss-free and easygoing - perfect when you want something indulgent but not too rich. Click here to get the recipe.

2. Christmas-Special Kulkuls

Crispy on the outside and lightly sweet on the inside, kulkuls are pure festive comfort. They bring that old-school Christmas vibe with every bite. Best enjoyed with family, tea, and lots of conversation. Detailed recipe here.

3. Roast Turkey With Giblet Gravy

A classic festive main that feels warm and familiar. The turkey is hearty and filling, while the giblet gravy adds extra depth. It's the kind of dish meant for slow meals and second helpings. Want the recipe? Click here.

4. Berry Parfait Hazelnut White Chocolate Sable

This dessert feels light, fresh and well-balanced. The berries add a fresh touch, while hazelnut and white chocolate keep it interesting. It's not overly sweet, just smooth and pleasant. Full recipe here.

5. Belgian Pork Chop

Juicy, flavourful, and very satisfying without being heavy. The pork chop has a rich taste that feels comforting and filling. It works well for a relaxed yet special meal. Get the recipe by clicking here.





So, whether you're in the mood for something sweet, savoury, or a full feast, these recipes are sure to make your table feel special. Happy cooking!