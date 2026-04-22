There's a new old drink finding its way back into everyone's glasses this summer: doodh soda. Thanks to its recent pop culture moment via Dhurandhar, this quirky, nostalgic beverage has gone from being a hidden gem to everyone wanting to try it. At its simplest, doodh soda is exactly what it sounds like: milk and soda.





Usually, chilled milk is mixed with a fizzy drink like Sprite or 7 Up. Some versions go bold with cola, while others use flavoured syrups like rose. The combination may sound odd at first, but think about it: if ice cream floats exist, why not this? In fact, this combination has surprisingly old roots, going all the way back to Victorian England, where mixing milk with soda water was once considered nutritious.





Blame (or thank) the internet and cinema for Doodh Soda's sudden popularity. A cameo in Dhurandhar gave this drink a cultural push, and suddenly, Gen Z, who were busy obsessing over Diet Coke, found themselves intrigued by this drink their grandparents probably grew up with. As Suparna Mukherjee, clinical nutrition and dietetics at Narayana Health City, Bangalore, puts it, "From local soda shops in Gujarat to the bustling streets of Maharashtra, doodh soda is a unique bridge between traditional dairy-based refreshments and modern carbonation culture."

What Does Doodh Soda Taste Like?

Doodh soda boasts a creamy texture from the milk and fizziness from the soda. It sits somewhere between a lassi and a soda float, but lighter and more refreshing. It cuts through heat and spice beautifully, which is why it's often paired with heavy, spicy meals.





If the combination still surprises you, the logic will make it clearer. The fat and protein in milk balance the acidity and fizz of soda, and the carbonation gives that instant refreshing kick. The combination of sweetness and creaminess hits that comfort-food spot.





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Served ice-cold, doodh soda helps cool the body quickly, making it one of the best summer drinks. Thanks to the carbs and sugar, it also gives an instant energy boost. Unlike thick shakes or falooda, it feels much lighter and refreshing in the summer. No wonder it's a staple during Ramadan and peak summers in parts of India and Pakistan.

Is Doodh Soda Good For You?

From a nutritional perspective, as Suparna explains, a typical 250 ml glass of doodh soda is quite dense. "It generally contains between 160 and 220 calories, with 25 to 35 grams of carbohydrates and a significant sugar content ranging from 20 to 30 grams, thanks to the milk and flavoured syrups," she reveals. On the positive side, the drink essentially offers quick carbs and sugar, giving an energy boost. Because it contains milk, it also offers five to seven grams of protein, about 200 to 250 milligrams of calcium, a small amount of sodium, and some fats.





Sure, the milk in doodh soda offers protein and calcium, but the high amount of sugar doesn't make it ideal for people with diabetes, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, or obesity. Suparna clarifies, "The combination of dairy and carbonation may cause bloating or digestive discomfort in some individuals." Calling it a 'double-edged sword', she explains that even though the risks of sugary, processed syrups are undeniable, doodh soda provides more substance than a standard soft drink.





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Since colas contain phosphoric acid, combining them with milk is particularly tricky. Suparna explains, "When added to milk, this acid causes the milk proteins (casein) to clump together and curdle. Combining carbonation (bubbles) with lactose (milk sugar) can lead to a high osmotic pressure in your gut." This combination can lead to gas, bloating, or more stomach issues.





So yes, it's better than just soda, but it's not exactly a health drink either. Think of it as a fun, occasional indulgence with some nutritional perks. If you want to make it healthier, Suparna suggests using low-fat or skim milk, replacing sugary syrups with jaggery or stevia, and using cardamom or saffron to add some flavour to it.





Doodh soda is one of those rare drinks that feels nostalgic yet new. It's simple, surprising, and perfect for hot Indian summers.