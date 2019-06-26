Summer Diet Tips: This Fizzy Milk Drink Will Make You Toss That Soda Can Out  

This drink is sure to quench your thirst in no time

Nothing feels more relaxing than gushing down a chilled glass of fizzy drink on a summer afternoon. When it comes to summer coolers, there is no dearth out there. From seasonal fruits to cooling spices, various kitchen ingredients can be used to prepare cooling summer drinks. However, to break the monotony and to tantalise your taste buds with something unique and exciting, we bring to you a delectable recipe of doodh soda that is not only immensely delicious, but also uber cooling as well.



Popular during summers and Ramadan Iftar parties, doodh soda is a cooling drink that is made using milk and soda as its prime ingredients. This drink is sure to quench your thirst in no time and the best part is that you can savour it with your family and friends in the comforts of your home. The drink is incredibly easy-to-make and won't take more than just two minutes. Soda water adds a fizzy touch to the drink, which makes it all the way more delicious. If you have sudden guests coming over and are pressed for time, bring this quick summer drink to your rescue and brace yourself for some compliments.





Milk can be mixed with various ingredients to make cooling summer drinks









Here's How You Can Make Doodh Soda At Home:



Ingredients Required:



Milk - 500 ml

Soda Water - 250 ml (chilled)

Ice cubes - 5-6 (optional)

Rose syrup (optional)



Method:



To begin with, take a bowl or a blender and add milk to it.

Next, pour the soda water in the blender and add ice cubes. However, make sure that the quantity of milk to soda remains in 2:1 ratio.

You may also add in rose syrup to the drink to add some flavour to it.

Mix everything together and pour it in a tall glass. Serve chilled.



So, without further ado, get into the kitchen and bring together the two magic ingredients to make this cooling summer drink. To enhance its flavour, you may also add in flavoured syrups of your choice. Let us know how you liked it in the comments section below.







