In a move aimed at protecting consumers, the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) in Mumbai has drawn a clear line: cheese analogues can no longer be passed off as paneer or cheese without disclosure. The state FDA has issued a directive making it mandatory for restaurants, hotels, caterers, and fast food outlets to clearly mention if they're using cheese analogue instead of real paneer or cheese.

FDA Mandates All Sellers To Declare Cheese Analogues On Menus, Bills

Announced by Food Safety Commissioner Shridhar Dubey-Patil, the new rule will be enforced on May 1 onwards. This means menus, display boards, and even bills must now clearly state if a dish contains "cheese analogue" or "dairy analogue."





While paneer is made only from milk, a cheese analogue is made using edible oils, starches, emulsifiers, and other non-milk ingredients. It may look and taste similar, but nutritionally and composition-wise, it's quite different. The FDA clarified that analogue products are not harmful, but the issue is transparency, not safety.

According to multiple reports, consumer complaints triggered this move by the FDA. There were several instances of dishes being sold as "paneer" but using analogue instead. The FDA cited Section 18(2)(e) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, which says, Consumers have the right to know what's in their food so they can make informed choices.





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The rule doesn't just apply to restaurants but to packaged products too. Manufacturers and suppliers must now clearly label products as "cheese analogue" or "dairy analogue" and avoid misleading names that resemble paneer or cheese. Everyone is required to follow the Food Safety and Standards (Labelling and Display) Regulations, 2020. Even invoices and point-of-sale displays must reflect the truth.

There Are Directives For Both Sellers And Buyers

The FDA has made it clear that violators will face strict action under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. This new rule applies to all restaurants, caterers, hotels, fast food vendors, manufacturers and suppliers.





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Not just producers and suppliers, the FDA has also put some responsibility on the consumers. According to multiple reports, all customers are required to read labels carefully when buying packaged paneer and look for the word "analogue". When buying loose paneer, it is important to ask the seller if it's made from milk. While dining in restaurants, check if 'paneer' and 'analogue' are listed separately. And if you're unsure, ask for a bill or clarification.





From May 1 onwards, your paneer dishes come with a side of truth.