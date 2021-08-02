Indian cuisine is filled with a plethora of sumptuous curries. From a simple dal, to a luscious Makhani gravy to a light and aromatic Rasam - there are many delicious recipes in every corner of the country. Curries are truly the heart and soul of the vast cuisine, and there are plenty of options to choose from. The Qorma is also one such gravy dish which tastes delicious in whichever meal it is included. This Aloo Qorma recipe will truly make a stellar addition to your meal.

What Is Aloo Qorma? All You Need To Know About This Gravy Fit For Royalty

A characteristic dish from the Mughlai cuisine, Qorma or Korma can be made in many different ways. We have the classic Chicken and Mutton Kormas which are paired with steamed rice or bread of choice. There is also the vegetarian special Navratan Korma that brings together vegetables and dry fruits simmered in a rich and luscious gravy. This Aloo Qorma recipe that we have found for you is also another gem from the Qorma family.





From mutton to chicken, the Korma or Qorma is one of the finest curries of the Indian cuisine.

Aloo Qorma is a quick and simple recipe which can be whipped up with just a couple of ingredients. The curd-based gravy does not require any tomatoes in its preparation. The unique combination of whole and powdered spices along with dry fruits in this gravy dish makes it a class apart from anything else you may have tried. Further, the Aloo Qorma recipe uses fried aloo chunks rather than boiled ones, giving an additional layer of taste and flavour in your meal.

How To Make Aloo Qorma | Quick And Easy Aloo Qorma Recipe

Start by preparing the base for the gravy by combining curd with powdered spices and ginger-garlic paste. Mix well and keep aside. Next, take a pan and sautee some whole cardamom (Elaichi) seeds and sliced onion on medium heat. Let it turn golden-brown, and add the curd mix and let it simmer.





Now add the cashewnut paste and mix the gravy well. Finally, top up with the fried potato chunks and mix in the remaining spices. Adjust some water according to the required consistency and let it simmer for a couple of minutes. Garnish with lemon juice, cream and coriander leaves and serve hot!





So, what are you waiting for? Make this Aloo Qorma for a feast fit for royalty. This simple and wonderful recipe will have you coming back to it again and again.





For the full recipe video, head to the top of the article, or else, click here.