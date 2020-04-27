How To Make South Indian-Style Veg Korma With Coconut Milk - Here's An Easy Recipe

Coconut milk lends creaminess and thickness to this veg korma.

Highlights Coconut milk is used in a number of south Indian dishes.

Coconut milk adds creaminess and thickness to gravies.

Here's a recipe of veg coconut korma made with coconut milk.

What makes those creamy south Indian dishes so delightful? No, it's not cream or butter or oil, it's coconut milk (or nariyal ka doodh) that is a regular part of south Indian cuisine. There are a string of dishes made with coconut milk - curries, stews and even chutneys. Coconut milk lends a creamy texture and tasty flavour to everything it is added to. If you have ever tried their veg or non-veg curries, you would know what we are talking about. To help you recreate the same magic at your own home, we bring to you an easy recipe to help make veg coconut korma with the goodness of coconut milk.





Coconut milk is extracted from grated coconut and is considered vegan alternative to regular milk. Due to its high density, it is used to make thick creamy gravies for south Indian dishes. This veg coconut korma is the best thing you can have if your taste buds are hankering for some indulgent foods but your mind is concerned about your health.





(Also Read: 11 Best Coconut Milk Recipes You Must Try)





Coconut milk is creamy, dense and delicious.

This veg korma is made with super healthy foods of broccoli, carrots and French beans, which are cooked in coconut milk and flavoured with a range of spices.





How To Make South Indian-Style Veg Korma With Coconut Milk:





Ingredients





1 can or 2 cups coconut milk





1 cup broccoli florets or cauliflower





Half cup carrots, roughly chopped





Half cup beans, roughly chopped





2 onions





2 tomatoes





1 green chilli





5-6 garlic cloves





1 inch ginger





5-6 curry leaves





2 teaspoons garam masala





Salt to taste





For curry powder -





2 cardamom pods





1 teaspoon mustard seeds





Half inch cinnamon stick





2-3 cloves





2-3 dry red chillies





Method -





Step 1 - Grind all whole spices except curry leaves to make curry powder.





Step 2 - Grind onions, garlic and green chilli to make paste.





Step 3 - Grind tomatoes and ginger to make paste.





Step 4 - Boil the veggies and then roast them till they turn crispy.





Step 5 - Heat oil in a pan. Add curry powder and curry leaves. Stir for a minute. Add onion paste and saute it till the paste turns brown in colour.





Step 6 - Add tomato ginger paste, salt, and saute till it leaves oil on the sides.





Step 7 - Add the vegetables and 1 cup of water.





Step 8 - When the water boils, add coconut water and cook for around 10 minutes. Add garam masala, stir well and serve.





You can add more water if the gravy is too thick. Serve this delicious south Indian-style veg korma with naan or paratha or rice.









