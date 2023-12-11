In the midst of the winter chill, a desire for soul-soothing meals takes centre stage. Whether it's a steaming bowl of homemade soup, a piping hot casserole straight from the oven, or a decadent dessert that melts away the winter blues, the season calls for culinary delights that bring joy with every bite. Stay warm this winter season and whip up some hot beverages at home with Amazon Fresh. There is nothing like a steaming mug of comfort to thaw our frozen spirits and keep us snug. Savouring our favourite winter beverage is now easy peasy lemon squeezy, because Amazon Fresh offers a wide selection of quality products, value and convenience of doorstep delivery. You can find everything from spices and berries to dairy products ensuring that your winter concoctions are crafted with quality ingredients.



Here Are 7 Warm And Soothing Drinks You Can Make Using Ingredients From Amazon Fresh:

1. Heavenly Hot Chocolate

Dive into winter warmth with the classic favourite. This cosy classic screams comfort and delivers deliciousness in every sip. Easy to whip up with the right ingredients and recipe. Opt for rich Weikfield or Cadbury Hot Chocolate Mix from Amazon Fresh. For a sugar-free option, go for Christopher Cocoa's unsweetened Dark Cocoa Powder. Mix it with warm milk, and a splash of vanilla extract, and crown it with whipped cream or marshmallows.

Hot chocolate is everyone's favourite in winter.

Photo Credit: iStock



2. Tranquil Tea

Tea, the elixir of comfort, is a timeless winter companion. For many, it is a staple - the perfect 'pick me up' drink to wade through a tiring day. Choose from Amazon Fresh's extensive tea collection, featuring aromatic blends and soothing herbal options. Whether you opt for classic chai, Assam tea, or Darjeeling tea, the warmth of your favourite tea is just a click away.

A classic masala chai is a staple in Indian households.

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Bold Brews of Coffee

Coffee enthusiasts, Amazon Fresh has got your winter caffeine cravings sorted. Choose your preferred coffee beans or ground coffee from a variety of beloved brands like Bru, Rage, Nescafe, and more. Whether you're into rich espressos, lattes, or a straightforward black coffee, find your perfect cup of energising caffeine with your preferred coffee from Amazon Fresh. And for those steering clear of lactose, relish a delightful brew with alternatives like So Good or Baggry's almond milk.





4. Go for Green Tea

Reap the goodness of health and warmth with green tea from Amazon Fresh. Packed with antioxidants, green tea not only warms you up but also boosts your immune system and helps digest food, which eventually aids weight loss. Choose from a variety of green tea options, from Tetley Long Leaf Original Green Tea and Organic India Tulsi Green Tea to the flavorful Lipton Lemon Honey Green Tea. It's the perfect sip to keep you cosy and healthy this winter.





5. Turmeric Milk: The Golden Elixir

Turmeric milk, often referred to as "golden milk," is a winter elixir that combines health and taste. Turmeric boasts anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, which make it one of the most revered immune-boosting foods. Grab a pack of fresh turmeric powder from Amazon Fresh - Tata Sampann, Conscious Foods, Catch - options are galore. Add the turmeric powder to warm milk, sweeten it with honey, and drink it before bedtime for soothing sleep and to wake up to a healthier you.





6. Care With Kadha

When winter arrives, our immune defences tend to drop, leaving us susceptible to colds and coughs. That's where Kadha, a traditional Indian herbal concoction, comes to the rescue. Amazon Fresh offers a mix of fresh spices, including cloves, cinnamon and cardamom, ideal for crafting your own personalized Kadha blend. Simply boil these aromatic ingredients, add honey, and experience the soothing warmth of this time-honoured remedy.

Kadha made with spices and herbs is an excellent home remedy to fight common infections.

Photo Credit: iStock

7. Hot Toddy

No winter rejuvenation is complete without the timeless Hot Toddy. Amazon Fresh has you covered with all the essentials - pick your preferred honey, lemon and cinnamon for this comforting concoction. Whether it's Dabur Organic Honey or Conscious Food Wild Forest Honey, take your pick. Add these to hot water along with the spirit of your choice and enjoy. Ideal for a snug evening by the fireplace, a Hot Toddy is a delightful fusion of warmth and flavour, providing a soothing break from the winter chill.

Hot Toddy made with lemon and spices gives you the right buzz.

Photo Credit: iStock







Amazon Fresh provides a hassle-free solution for crafting a beverage that warms both your body and soul. Boasting a diverse range of fresh fruits, vegetables, and pantry must-haves, Amazon Fresh practically brings the market to your doorstep.

Fancy a good deal? Indulge in a 20% cashback (Up to Rs. 100) on a minimum order value of Rs. 249. And if you're a new customer, bask in the opportunity to earn up to Rs. 400 cashback on your initial four orders!





So, savour the warmth, relish the flavours, and seize the enticing offers. Because when winter comes knocking, a comforting, steamy mug is just a click away!



