Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2019: Exciting Deals On Kitchen Appliances You Cannot Miss

It's that time of the year when the festivities are at their peak and the excitement is building up. After Navratri and Dussehra, people have started preparing for Diwali and just like every year, this joyous festival is prompting people to loosen their purse strings and splurge on everything, from home appliances to kitchen essentials, to clothes and to jewellery. Amazon is back with its Great Indian Festival Sale 2019, which goes live from October 13th and ends on October 17th.





There are a number of kitchen appliances that are on sale on Amazon this festival. From refrigerators to water purifiers and to microwave ovens, the e-commerce website has a whole gamut of electronics that can help make your life easier in the kitchen. If you are looking to refurbish your kitchen and upgrade your appliances, then now would be the time to check out the best deals on premium products. We have curated a helpful list of kitchen appliances available on Amazon, along with the amazing deals and discounts on offer:





1. Refrigerators





There are some amazing fridge brands offering heavy discounts on their products on Amazon. The prices of refrigerators haven't been revealed yet, but the website says that the prices of kitchen appliances and TVs will be discounted by as much as 60 percent across categories and brands. Check out the list of best offers on refrigerators on Amazon:

2. Water Purifiers





Water purifier is a kitchen essential that most modern kitchens are equipped with. The appliance is important for the health of the family and is, therefore, installed at the beginning itself, when the kitchen is being set up. Water purifiers will also see a heavy drop in prices during the Great Indian festival sale 2019.





3. Toaster/Sandwich Makers





Sandwich makers have a lot of uses. You can pop in your favourite sandwich combinations into the grilling plate and get a toasty, warm snack in minutes. Toasting bread on normal stoves and grilles takes more time and is much more cumbersome, but with sandwich makers you just have to prep the bread, pop it in and come back to find the ready sandwich. Check out deals on toasters here:





4. Egg Boilers





Eggs are essential parts of diets around the world as they are cheap and widely available. Eggs are nutritious sources of protein and a number of essential vitamins and minerals, and any breakfast meal is more or less incomplete without them. Egg boilers use minimal time and effort and can even make your kitchen more sustainable as they use low amounts of water as compared to traditional boiling methods using pots. Check out some deals on egg boilers:





5. Mixer Grinders





Mixer grinder sets are also important for any functional kitchen. Apart from grinding daily essentials like onions, ginger, garlic and tomatoes, they can help you grind fresh dry spices as well. You can make grind fruit pulp for smoothies and milkshakes and also pulse dry ingredients like food grains, nuts and seeds using grinders. Check out mixer grinder deals on Amazon:





6. Hot Plates/Induction Plates





Induction plates are all the rage nowadays. Apart from being less cumbersome to install and easy to use, induction plates can also be used to cook mostly everything. They are especially convenient for smaller kitchens as they don't require a lot of space to be set up. Check out some deals on induction plates on Amazon:





7. Gas Stoves





Gas stoves with multiple burners help you cook meals quicker. Stoves are central to the kitchen as that's where the culinary magic happens. Installing a good quality stove is important for making food efficiently, fast and in a safe manner. Here are some deals on gas stoves on offer during the Great Indian Festival sale:





