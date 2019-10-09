SEARCH
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2019: Exciting Deals On Kitchen Appliances You Cannot Miss

From refrigerators to water purifiers to microwave ovens, Amazon has a whole gamut of electronics that can help make your life easier in the kitchen.

October 09, 2019

It's that time of the year when the festivities are at their peak and the excitement is building up. After Navratri and Dussehra, people have started preparing for Diwali and just like every year, this joyous festival is prompting people to loosen their purse strings and splurge on everything, from home appliances to kitchen essentials, to clothes and to jewellery. Amazon is back with its Great Indian Festival Sale 2019, which goes live from October 13th and ends on October 17th. For people who have signed up for the Amazon Prime membership, however, the sale starts a day early, on October 12th, 2019.

There are a number of kitchen appliances that are on sale on Amazon this festival. From refrigerators to water purifiers and to microwave ovens, the e-commerce website has a whole gamut of electronics that can help make your life easier in the kitchen. If you are looking to refurbish your kitchen and upgrade your appliances, then now would be the time to check out the best deals on premium products. We have curated a helpful list of kitchen appliances available on Amazon, along with the amazing deals and discounts on offer:

1. Refrigerators

There are some amazing fridge brands offering heavy discounts on their products on Amazon. The prices of refrigerators haven't been revealed yet, but the website says that the prices of kitchen appliances and TVs will be discounted by as much as 60 percent across categories and brands. Check out the list of best offers on refrigerators on Amazon:

39% off
BPL 564 L Frost Free Side-by-Side Refrigerator(BRS564H, Silver)
(302 ratings & reviews)
65,990 39,990fromamazon.in
13% off
Panasonic 584 L Frost Free Side-by-Side Refrigerator(NR-BS60MSX1, Stainless Steel, Inverter Compressor)
80,000 69,000fromamazon.in
31% off
LG 687 L Frost Free Side-by-Side Refrigerator(GC-B247SLUV.APZQEBN, Platinum Silver, Inverter Compressor)
(93 ratings & reviews)
109,900 75,500fromamazon.in
31% off
Haier 565 L Inverter Frost-Free Side-by-Side Refrigerator (HRF-619KS, Black Silver)
92,900 63,500fromamazon.in

2. Water Purifiers

Water purifier is a kitchen essential that most modern kitchens are equipped with. The appliance is important for the health of the family and is, therefore, installed at the beginning itself, when the kitchen is being set up. Water purifiers will also see a heavy drop in prices during the Great Indian festival sale 2019.

37% off
Eureka Forbes Aquasure from Aquaguard Smart Plus 6-litres RO+UV+MTDS Water Purifier
(1,314 ratings & reviews)
15,999 9,999fromamazon.in
58% off
Nexqua Dew Alkaline RO+UV+UF+TDS Water Purifier with High 3000 TDS Membrane Phillips UV (Black)
14,999 6,199fromamazon.in
32% off
Blue Star Aristo RO+UV AR4BLAM01 7-Litre Water Purifier
13,400 8,999fromamazon.in
67% off
Konvio Neer Alkaline RO + UV + UF + TDS Adjuster Advance Water Purifier (Black, Altis)
19,999 6,499fromamazon.in

3. Toaster/Sandwich Makers

Sandwich makers have a lot of uses. You can pop in your favourite sandwich combinations into the grilling plate and get a toasty, warm snack in minutes. Toasting bread on normal stoves and grilles takes more time and is much more cumbersome, but with sandwich makers you just have to prep the bread, pop it in and come back to find the ready sandwich. Check out deals on toasters here:

34% off
Borosil Super Jumbo BGRILLSS23 2000-Watt Grill Sandwich Maker (Black)
4,790 3,129fromamazon.in
14% off
Havells Toastino 4 Slice Grill & Bbq With Timer 2000-Watt Sandwich Toaster
4,500 3,829fromamazon.in
Kenwood SM650 700-Watt Sandwich Maker (White)
5,349 5,349fromamazon.in

4. Egg Boilers

Eggs are essential parts of diets around the world as they are cheap and widely available. Eggs are nutritious sources of protein and a number of essential vitamins and minerals, and any breakfast meal is more or less incomplete without them. Egg boilers use minimal time and effort and can even make your kitchen more sustainable as they use low amounts of water as compared to traditional boiling methods using pots. Check out some deals on egg boilers:

34% off
Kent Egg Boiler
(1,063 ratings & reviews)
1,595 1,037fromamazon.in
15% off
Prestige Egg Boiler PEGB-01 (Silver)
1,645 1,385fromamazon.in
75% off
Simxen Egg Boiler Electric Automatic Off 7 Egg Poacher for Steaming, Cooking, Boiling and Frying, Multicolour
(158 ratings & reviews)
1,499 370fromamazon.in
61% off
PETRICE Plastic 7 Egg Boiler Home Machine with Tray- Multicolour
999 380fromamazon.in

5. Mixer Grinders

Mixer grinder sets are also important for any functional kitchen. Apart from grinding daily essentials like onions, ginger, garlic and tomatoes, they can help you grind fresh dry spices as well. You can make grind fruit pulp for smoothies and milkshakes and also pulse dry ingredients like food grains, nuts and seeds using grinders. Check out mixer grinder deals on Amazon:

53% off
Preethi Blue Leaf Diamond 750-Watt Mixer Grinder with 3 Jars, Blue/White
7,079 3,299fromamazon.in
24% off
Rico 750-Watt Mixer Grinder with 3 Jars (Red)
5,950 4,499fromamazon.in
Hamilton Beach® Professional Indian Juicer Mixer Grinder, Commercial-Grade 1400 Watt Rated Motor, (58770-IN), 3 Stainless Steel jars
25,000 25,000fromamazon.in
35% off
Bajaj Typhoon 750-Watt Mixer Grinder with 3 Jars (White/Turquoise)
4,990 3,199fromamazon.in

6. Hot Plates/Induction Plates

Induction plates are all the rage nowadays. Apart from being less cumbersome to install and easy to use, induction plates can also be used to cook mostly everything. They are especially convenient for smaller kitchens as they don't require a lot of space to be set up. Check out some deals on induction plates on Amazon:

48% off
Philips Viva Collection HD4928/01 2100-Watt Induction Cooktop (Black)
(4,255 ratings & reviews)
4,795 2,474fromamazon.in
56% off
Pigeon Induction Cooktop
(3,658 ratings & reviews)
3,194 1,399fromamazon.in
40% off
Prestige PIC 20 1200 Watt Induction Cooktop with Push button (Black)
(3,568 ratings & reviews)
2,795 1,664fromamazon.in
76% off
Lifelong Inferno LLIC20 1400-Watt Induction Cooktop (Black)
4,300 999fromamazon.in

7. Gas Stoves

Gas stoves with multiple burners help you cook meals quicker. Stoves are central to the kitchen as that's where the culinary magic happens. Installing a good quality stove is important for making food efficiently, fast and in a safe manner. Here are some deals on gas stoves on offer during the Great Indian Festival sale:

64% off
Wonderchef  Power 4 Burner Glass Gas Stove
10,000 3,599fromamazon.in
59% off
Pigeon by Stovekraft Blaze Blackline Glass 4 Burner Gas Cooktop (Black)
(215 ratings & reviews)
7,695 3,099fromamazon.in
40% off
Glen 4 Burner Gas Stove 1041 GT Forged Brass Burner Black
10,495 6,295fromamazon.in
32% off
Prestige Royale Plus Schott Glass 4 Burner Gas Stove, Black
11,245 7,598fromamazon.in

Choose from these exciting deals to make your Diwali even more special for you and your loved ones. Click here to explore more interesting deals on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2019.

