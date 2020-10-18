SEARCH
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2020: Exciting Deals On Utensils And Cookware

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2020: These are the best deals for utensils, vessels and cookware in the ongoing festive sale.

Aditi Ahuja  |  Updated: October 18, 2020 22:20 IST

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2020 has a range of exciting cookware and utensils.

Utensils and cookware is an integral part of any kitchen. The ideal vessel can make all the difference to the recipes you make. While there are special utensils for recipes such as Idlis or Dosas, a generic Kadhai or Tawa is also an absolute essential for a variety of recipes. If you're looking to invest in some good utensils for your kitchen, we have just what you need. The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2020 is in full swing and the best deals in utensils are here for you. Go ahead, take your pick!

1. Amazon Brand - Solimo 3-Piece Non-Stick Cookware Set 

Non-stick cookware is a must-have for any kitchen, whether to make fluffy omelettes or a crispy Gujarati Handvo. This 3-piece non-stick Aluminium cookware set from Solimo comes with a frying pan, Kadhai, tawa and glass lid.

NDTV Food Picks
40% off
Amazon Brand - Solimo 3-Piece Non-Stick Cookware Set (Induction and Gas Compatible)
(71 ratings & reviews)
2,200 1,299fromamazon.in

2. Anjali Mini Uttapam tawa

How about investing in a Mini Uttapam tawa this time? Make 7 fuss-free Uttapams together in this handy utensil. You could even make Mini cheelas or miniature pancakes too.

NDTV Food Picks
7% off
Anjali Mini Uttapam tawa, 7 Cavity
(192 ratings & reviews)
565 525fromamazon.in


3. BERGNER - BG-9951 Argent Triply Stainless Steel Kadhai with Stainless Steel Lid

This stainless steel Kadhai paired with stainless steel lid is one of the basic essentials of any kitchen. It's sturdy, durable and very easy to clean and bring into daily use.

NDTV Food Picks
6% off
BERGNER - BG-9951 Argent Triply Stainless Steel Kadhai with Stainless Steel Lid, 32 cm, 5.8 Liters, Induction Base, Silver
4,725 4,398fromamazon.in


4. Borosil - Basics Glass Mixing Bowl

Microwave-safe utensils are as important as the gas or induction ones. Invest in this basic mixing bowl by the reliable Borosil brand, which can also double up as a heating bowl in a microwave.

NDTV Food Picks
Borosil - Basics Glass Mixing Bowl - Set of 4 (350ml + 500ml + 900ml + 1.3L)
(121 ratings & reviews)
1,115 1,115fromamazon.in


5. Carote Non-Stick Dosa Tawa

Dosa-tawa can be absolutely integral to your Dosa preparation, which is why this amazing Granite-coated Tawa is suitable for your needs. Crispy dosas don't get better than this!

NDTV Food Picks
Carote 28cm Non-Stick Dosa Tawa,Granite Coating from Switzerland(Induction Base),Black
fromamazon.in


6. HAWKINS - G10 Idli Stand for Pressure Cooker

The ideal companion to your pressure cooker is this Hawkins Idli stand. 12 soft fluffy idlis can be prepared in no time with the Aluminium Idli stand by Hawkins.

NDTV Food Picks
HAWKINS - G10 Idli Stand for Pressure Cooker, 5-Liter, Silver
(1,537 ratings & reviews)
300 300fromamazon.in


7. Prestige Hard Anodised Tadka Pan

Tadka is one thing no dal is complete without. This specialised Tadka pan has a study handle and a built-in stand which is convenient and comfortable to use.

NDTV Food Picks
11% off
Prestige Hard Anodised Tadka Pan, 100 mm
(1,015 ratings & reviews)
390 345fromamazon.in


8. Vinod Stainless Steel Platinum Extra Deep Kadai

Another basics of the Indian kitchen, this Deep Kadai by Vinod comes with a stainless steel lid and is designed for Indian cooking. The built-in mechanism ensures induction-friendly cooking and fast heating too.

NDTV Food Picks
37% off
Vinod Stainless Steel Platinum Extra Deep Kadai, 26cm, 4.1 Liter, Silver
(413 ratings & reviews)
3,580 2,240fromamazon.in


9. Wonderchef - 63152112 Royal Velvet Aluminium Wok with Lid

The smooth finish and funky design of this Aluminium wok by Wonderchef truly make it a class apart. Try it to bring a pop of colour to your kitchen!

NDTV Food Picks
Wonderchef - 63152112 Royal Velvet Aluminium Wok with Lid, 2.7 Litres/24cm, Purple
(39 ratings & reviews)
1,800 1,783fromamazon.in


About Aditi AhujaAditi loves talking to and meeting like-minded foodies (especially the kind who like veg momos). Plus points if you get her bad jokes and sitcom references, or if you recommend a new place to eat at.

Tags:  Amazon Great Indian FestivalAmazon Great Indian Festival 2020Utensils
