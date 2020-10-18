Amazon Great Indian Festival 2020: Exciting Deals On Utensils And Cookware

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2020 has a range of exciting cookware and utensils.

Utensils and cookware is an integral part of any kitchen. The ideal vessel can make all the difference to the recipes you make. While there are special utensils for recipes such as Idlis or Dosas, a generic Kadhai or Tawa is also an absolute essential for a variety of recipes. If you're looking to invest in some good utensils for your kitchen, we have just what you need. The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2020 is in full swing and the best deals in utensils are here for you. Go ahead, take your pick!





1. Amazon Brand - Solimo 3-Piece Non-Stick Cookware Set





Non-stick cookware is a must-have for any kitchen, whether to make fluffy omelettes or a crispy Gujarati Handvo. This 3-piece non-stick Aluminium cookware set from Solimo comes with a frying pan, Kadhai, tawa and glass lid.





2. Anjali Mini Uttapam tawa





How about investing in a Mini Uttapam tawa this time? Make 7 fuss-free Uttapams together in this handy utensil. You could even make Mini cheelas or miniature pancakes too.





3. BERGNER - BG-9951 Argent Triply Stainless Steel Kadhai with Stainless Steel Lid





This stainless steel Kadhai paired with stainless steel lid is one of the basic essentials of any kitchen. It's sturdy, durable and very easy to clean and bring into daily use.





4. Borosil - Basics Glass Mixing Bowl





Microwave-safe utensils are as important as the gas or induction ones. Invest in this basic mixing bowl by the reliable Borosil brand, which can also double up as a heating bowl in a microwave.





5. Carote Non-Stick Dosa Tawa





Dosa-tawa can be absolutely integral to your Dosa preparation, which is why this amazing Granite-coated Tawa is suitable for your needs. Crispy dosas don't get better than this!





6. HAWKINS - G10 Idli Stand for Pressure Cooker





The ideal companion to your pressure cooker is this Hawkins Idli stand. 12 soft fluffy idlis can be prepared in no time with the Aluminium Idli stand by Hawkins.





7. Prestige Hard Anodised Tadka Pan





Tadka is one thing no dal is complete without. This specialised Tadka pan has a study handle and a built-in stand which is convenient and comfortable to use.





8. Vinod Stainless Steel Platinum Extra Deep Kadai





Another basics of the Indian kitchen, this Deep Kadai by Vinod comes with a stainless steel lid and is designed for Indian cooking. The built-in mechanism ensures induction-friendly cooking and fast heating too.





9. Wonderchef - 63152112 Royal Velvet Aluminium Wok with Lid





The smooth finish and funky design of this Aluminium wok by Wonderchef truly make it a class apart. Try it to bring a pop of colour to your kitchen!



