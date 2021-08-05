The much-awaited Amazon Freedom Day Sale 2021 is here and will last till 9th August. This sale is all about amazing discounts and premium deals for all its valuable customers, from dining sets to cookware sets, you can find the best deals on almost all types of utensils used in the kitchen and dining table. And, if you've been thinking of giving the whole new makeover to your kitchen, this is just the right time to do so. Up to 70% off on all top-class cookware and dining sets, this Freedom Day sale brings you just the variety that you need. Read on to know more about the products.

6 Cookware And Dining Sets On Great Discounts:

1. Amazon Basic Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set

This set by the brand amazon features 12 pieces of non-stick utensils with durable aluminium material and also has a non-ceramic coating for easy food release and cleaning. Besides, it also has silicon handles that make it easier to hold and use. With almost 65 % discount, this product is now at ₹ 4889 instead of ₹ 13,999.





2. Pigeon By Stovekraft

Here's another non-stick cookware set for you. This set features three different utensils - a kadai with glass lid, tawa and pan. Besides, these utensils are made with 5-layer non-stick coating technology which involves minimal use of oil while preparing the food. Grab this 55% off at just ₹ 1,099 instead of ₹ 2490.





3. Cello Prima Induction Base Cookware Set

Made with high gauge aluminium for higher efficiency while preparing food, this product comes with a kadai with glass lid (with steam vent), dosa pan and a frying pan. Grab this at a sale price of ₹ 1299 instead of ₹ 2599.





4. Prestige Omega Granite Aluminium Kitchen Set

This set by the brand Prestige features 4 pieces that includes a tawa, kadhai, pan and milk pan. Besides, it has a durable granite finish which makes it unique as well as stylish. Steal the deal at ₹ 2664.





5. Wonderchef Granite Non-Stick Casserole Set

This combo set comes with 6 pieces of casseroles of different sizes making it ideal to store a variety of food and is also perfect to retain heat for a longer duration of time. Buy this set at a discount of 38%. This product is currently priced at ₹ 3,699.





6. Amazon Brand Solimo Stainless Steel Set

Made from 100% food-grade stainless steel, this set by the brand Amazon features four thick, sturdy and heavy gauge aluminium urli bowls. Besides, this set is gas-stove friendly, easy to clean and dishwasher safe. Buy this set now at just ₹ 525.









