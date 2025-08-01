New mom Kiara Advani celebrated her 34th birthday surrounded by her loved ones, including her husband Sidharth Malhotra and their newborn baby girl. The actress shared a sneak peek into her special day on Instagram. The image featured a beautiful birthday cake that also celebrated her new journey as a mother. The cake came with a round base, which was covered with white fondant and adorned with small, delicate white flowers. Around the edge of the base, there is a heartfelt message written in metallic piping that reads, "HAPPY BDAY KI, WONDERFUL MAMA!" It is topped with a small figurine of a woman with long brown hair. Her eyes are closed as she holds a baby in her arms.





Above it, the angel's wings are grand, elaborate, and crafted with numerous layered feathers, creating a striking and majestic effect. The wings are shaped to appear as if they are gently unfurling around the figure, adding a sense of protection and serenity to the overall design. The cake likely symbolises love, care and spiritual protection, fitting for Kiara's first birthday as a mother.





In the caption, Kiara Advani wrote, "My most special Birthday. Surrounded by the loves of my life — my baby, my husband, and my parents — with both our songs playing on repeat as we step into this wonderful year ahead. Feeling incredibly grateful and blessed. Thank you all for your kind wishes."

Take a look:







Back in April, Kiara Advani travelled to an undisclosed location for her babymoon with Sidharth Malhotra. The actress shared glimpses from their relaxing vacation on Instagram. The opening frame featured her enjoying what seemed like soup in a bowl, sitting in an open cafe. We could also spot a bottle of lemon juice on the table.





A follow-up picture showcased pizza with a side of cream cheese. Kiara also shared an image of a macaron tower and a fruit bowl, which included pieces of strawberries, blackberries, blueberries, and raspberries topped with a dollop of yoghurt. In the background, there was a small glass containing pieces of mangoes and sunflower seeds. See the post here:







We love Kiara Advani's foodie escapades.