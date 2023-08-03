India is all set to celebrate its 77 years of Independence on August 15, 2023 and to mark the occasion, Amazon is back with its annual Independence Day sale: the Great Freedom Festival that kick-starts for all on the 4th of August. This year, the shopping extravaganza is expected to continue till August 8th, where you will enjoy great deals and discounts on various products across the platform. But wait, are you an Amazon Prime member? If yes, then you do not need to wait for one more day! In fact, you can go on a shopping spree right now as the sale starts today at 12noon exclusively for the Prime members. The surprise doesn't end here. Besides accessing the early deals, you will also be able to enjoy cashbacks, free delivery options, no-cost EMIs and more to make your shopping experience a memorable one. What are you waiting for? Get your Prime membership and go on a shopping spree now. Click here for details.

What To Expect From Amazon Great Freedom Day 2023? 4 Kitchen Essentials With Lucrative Discounts:

Now that you have got access to the early deals, let's give you sneak peek into the offers on kitchen products you can expect during the Great Freedom Festival. Prepare your wish-list and get hold of all you want to upgrade the existing kitchen setup. And if you are planning to organize your kitchen from the scratch, then trust us, you will get it all in your budget. So, without further ado, let's get going.

1. Get kitchen chimneys for up to 65% off:

Brands like Glen, Hindware, Wonderchef amongst others are offering the best of the chimneys during the sale, with great deals and discount. You can avail one as per your choice to make your cooking experience smooth and hassle-free.



















2. Get refrigerators for up to 55% off:

A good refrigerator is one of the most basic needs for every household. From storing cooked food to keeping all your condiments, this essential appliance helps you plan the meal better. This sale, you can upgrade the one at your home, without getting a hole in your pocket.





3. Get microwave ovens starting at Rs. 4499:

A microwave oven comes as a boon in this time-pressed world. It helps you cook meals, bake your favourite cake and even reheat food, without any hassle. So, if you have been planning to get hold of a microwave oven, then consider it right now. Here're some options for you.





4. Get dishwashers for up to 50% off:

We all love cooking, but doing the dishes can be quite exhausting. Right? This is where a dishwasher comes handy. It helps you do the job automatically, without wasting any time or energy. All you need to do is, set the dishes in the machine and allow it to do the job. That's it. Consider some options we have share below.





