Here we handpicked some of the best deals and offers available on juicer mixer and grinder during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. You can get a juicer mixer and grinder for up to 67% off. Take a look:

Here Are 6 Juicer, Mixer And Grinder With Deals And Discounts:

1. Butterfly Jet Elite Mixer Grinder

Originally priced at INR 5,795, this juicer mixer grinder now costs for 2,469 after a 57% off! This grinder comes with four jars and has a powerful motor, three-speed setting and a stainless steel body. The product includes a mixer grinder, juicer jar, liquid jar with lid, dry jar with lid, chutney jar with lid, spatula and user manual with warranty card. This mixer grinder is excellent for blending turmeric, masalas, idli batter and many other things.





Specifications





Price: 2,469





Rating: 3.9/5

Colour: Black





2. Prestige IRIS Plus 750 Watt Mixer Grinder

This mixer grinder by Prestige comes with three stainless steel jars and has a black body. It was initially priced at INR 6,195, and after the discount, it costs INR 2,599- saving you a total of 3,596. Additionally, the product includes a 1.5-litre wet jar with a blade, 1-litre dry jar with blade and 300 ML chutney jar with blade and 1 transparent juicer jar with a blade. The product also has a two-year warranty provided by the manufacturer from the date of purchase.





Specifications:





Price: 2,599





Rating: 3.7/5





Colour: Black





3. Wonderchef Nutri-Blend

This blender, with a good performance and design, adds style to your kitchen. The blender originally costed at INR 5,000, and after a discount of 54%, it costs INR 2,299. This product includes a grinder, blender, SS blades, and two unbreakable jars. It also has a warranty of two years and comes with an online recipe book by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor!





Specifications:





Price: 2,299





Rating: 4.1/5





Colour: Black





4. Bajaj Rex 750W Mixer Grinder

Originally priced at INR 6,375, this product now costs 2,899. It comes with four jars with a capacity of 1.8L, 1.5L, 1L and 0.4L. The product also includes one year warranty. You can easily store this anywhere in your kitchen and clean it easily as well.





Specifications;





Price: 2,899





Rating: 3.9/5





Colour: White





5. Phillips HL7756/00 Mixer Grinder

This grinder by Phillips includes a wet jar (1.5 Litres), a multipurpose jar (1 Litre), a chutney jar (0.3 Litres) and also has a stainless steel body. It was originally priced at INR 4,295 and after discount costs at 3,199, saving you INR 1,096. In addition, this equipment includes leakproof, food-grade stainless steel jars with a semi-transparent cover that allows you to see the contents for optimum consistency, as well as specialized blades to blend tough ingredients, masalas, chutneys, shakes, and purees.





Specifiations:





Price: 3,199





Rating: 4.1/5





Colour: Black





6. Morphy Richards Icon Superb 750W Mixer Grinder

This product was originally priced at 7,795 and now costs 2,999 after a 62% discount. This product includes a juicer jar (1.7 litres), liquidizing jar (1.5 litres), dry/wet grinding jar (1 litre) and chutney jar (0.4 litres). It also comes with two years of warranty, a spatula, and an instruction manual for usage.





Specifications:





Price: 2,999





Rating: 4.1/5





Colour: Silver/Black











