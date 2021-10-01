The Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 is back on Amazon and this time it is a month-long celebration. The sale is starting from 2nd October for Amazon Prime subscribers, and it will open up for everyone from 3rd October. And we can't keep calm as it is offering tons of lucrative deals and discounts across categories. From washing machines and chimneys to microwaves and refrigerators, this sale brings various options for the buyers. A refrigerator is one of the most valuable kitchen appliances. It helps in keeping the food fresh for longer and prevents it from getting stale and spoiled. If you are looking to exchange your old refrigerator and buy a new one at good discounts, well, there couldn't be a better option than this sale. Read on to know about the amazing refrigerator options:

Great Indian Festival Sale: Here's A List Of 5 Refrigerator Options To Choose From:

1. Samsung 253 L 3 Star Double Door Refrigerator

This refrigerator by the brand Samsung can be an ideal option for a nuclear family. With Digital Inverter Compressor, this refrigerator is deemed to be energy efficient and more durable. Besides, it has a digital display, easy slide shelf and movable ice maker making it ideal to clean and use.

2. Whirlpool 190 L 3 Star Single Door Refrigerator

This single door refrigerator is a perfect option for a bachelor's pad. It is spacious and deemed to keep things cool till 9 hours post power cut. In addition, it has a large vegetable basket with honey-comb lock technology making it ideal to increase the efficiency of airflow and ventilation systems.

3. Panasonic 584 L with Inverter Refrigerator

Luxurious and spacious, this side-by-side frost free refrigerator comes with auto-defrost function to prevent ice build-up. It comes with 584 litres capacity making it a perfect option for the family with 5 or more members.

4. TOSHIBA 650 L Frost Free Inverter 4-Door Refrigerator

We bring you another luxurious and spacious option for a joint family. This fridge has 26 organizational shelves and brackets, you can store containers of all shapes and sizes without any hassle. Besides, it's smart control digital panel lets you control all functions with a feather touch of your fingers.

5. AmazonBasics 43 L Single Door Mini Refrigerator

If you like having a mini fridge in your bedroom or at your office cabin, then here's an option for you. This fridge by the brand Amazon basics has 43-litre capacity and is ideal to store bottles, snacks and a few titbits.

Disclaimer: This is promoted content with links from our affiliate partnerships. We get a share of the revenue from your purchase.