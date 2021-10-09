Can you imagine a kitchen without gas stove? We can't. A gas stove is the first and foremost appliance one needs in a kitchen. It is in fact the most basic need for cooking. If you explore you will primarily find two types of gas stoves in kitchen - one with freestanding body, other one is the built-in one, available with a modular kitchen setup. This type of gas stove is called kitchen hob. Today, almost every modern kitchen setup includes a hob. Considering this, we handpicked some good kitchen hob options that you can avail now with whopping discounts.





Amazon Great Indian Festival brings some amazing deals and discounts on various kitchen appliances that you can avail throughout the month. Besides, people with HDFC credit and debit cards can avail 10 percent discount on every purchase. Let's take a look.





Product Name Price Faber Hob/Hobtop 4 Brass Burner Rs. 19880 Faber Hob/Hobtop 3 Brass Burner Rs. 12990 Whirlpool Hob 3 Burner Auto Ignition Gas Stove Rs. 11999 Bosch Built in Gas Hob Rs. 20949 Glen 4 Burner Built in Glass Gas Hob Rs. 16895

Here're 5 Kitchen Hob Options For You:

This option by Faber comes with four black enameled burners that give superior aesthetic look to your kitchen. It includes built-in auto ignition system that eliminates the use of gas lighter or match stick. Besides, it is designed in such a way that supports cast iron pans and different Indian cookware. It has premium metal knobs with golden insets that makes the setup look yet more classy.

Specifications:

Price: 19,900

Rating: 4.1/5 (as per Amazon)

Another hobtop option for you, it comes with three brass burners made with black enamel. Besides, it has auto electric ignition feature that eliminates usage of lighter in the kitchen. This makes hobtop a safe option to use. During the ongoing sale, you will get these hobtops for Rs. 12,990.

Specifications:

Price: 12,900

Rating: 4.1/5 (as per Amazon)

We found another hobtop option by whirlpool. These intellicook brass burner hobs offer high efficiency flame levels best suited for Indian cooking needs, with high flame and sim options. Besides, the knobs are made heat resistant for a longer cooking duration, specially made to cater Indian cooking needs.

Specifications:

Price: Rs. 11,999

Rating: 3.6/5 (as per Amazon)

This gas hob comes with side-mounted controls, where the desired cooking zones can be conveniently operated from the side. Besides, it comes with four gas burners and single handed ignition option via control knobs.

Specifications:

Price: Rs. 20,949

Ratings: 3.9/5 (as per Amazon)

It is a built-in hob, equipped with four different double ring forged brass burners - two small burners and two big burners. The hob is made of thick toughened glass which is scratch and stain resistant and is easy to clean. Originally priced at Rs. 20995, this burner is now available for 20percent off - at Rs. 16895.

Specifications:

Price: 16895

Rating: 3.9/5 (as per Amazon)

