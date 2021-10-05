In this fast-paced world, we all look for appliances that can make our day-to-day life easier. Isn't it? Induction cooktop is one such appliance. It is basically a smoke-free method of cooking that works with magnets to transfer the heat and cook food without wasting fuel and energy. Besides being comparatively faster in cooking, it is super easy to use too. All you need is to do is place the utensil on the stove top, select the category of cooking, then click on the start button and that's it! If you are planning to buy it for your kitchen, Amazon Great Indian Festival is offering numerous discounts and great deals. Besides, HDFC card holders are also getting an additional 10% discount on every purchase. You can get induction cooktops under just Rs. 2000. So, let's get started! Read on to know more.

Here's A List Of 5 Best Induction Cooktops Under 2000:

1. Prestige PIC 20 1600-Watt Induction Cooktop

This appliance by the brand Prestige features soft push buttons and pause function for easy accessibility. Besides, it comes with an automatic voltage regulator that takes care of voltage variance. Originally this appliance was priced at Rs. 2895 but you are now getting it at just Rs. 1741.





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 1741

Rating: 41. Out of 5 (based on amazon)

Colour: Black

Weight: 2600 grams

2. Pigeon Cruise 1800-watt Induction Cooktop

Originally priced at Rs. 3193, this product is now available at just Rs. 1098. It comes with a 7 segments LED display for power and temperature and high-grade electrical that protects against short circuits. Not just that! It also has 93-percent energy saving technology. Grab the deal.

Specifications:

Price: Rs 1098

Rating: 4/5

Colour: Black

Weight: 1527 grams

3. DIVYA TIGER-4 2200 Watts Premium Induction Cooktop

This cooktop comes in 8 preset cooking menu, 4 digital display with 4 hours timer. Besides, it also helps in providing protection against overheating. Actually, priced at Rs. 4999, this product is now available at just Rs. 2699. Try it today!





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 2699

Rating: 4.4 out off 5

Colour: Blue and Black

4. Usha Cook Joy (3616) 1600-Watt Induction Cooktop

We bring you another versatile induction cooktop option for you. This appliance comes with 6 different modes of cooking - manual, milk/tea, deep fry, idli, curry, dosa/idli. Besides being versatile in cooking, this appliance is also resistant to voltage fluctuation up to 1500 volts. You can get it now at just Rs. 1823.





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 1823

Rating: 4.2 out of 5

Colour: Black

Weight: 2750 Grams

5. iBELL 2000 W BIS Certified Induction Cooktop

This induction cooktop is made up of high-quality crystal glass and comes with easy press button controls, auto shut off safety protection and also overheat protection. You can now purchase this cooktop at 51% discount for only Rs. 1474.





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 1474

Rating: 4.1 out of 5

Colour: Black

Warranty: 1 Year Standard + 1 Year Additional on FREE Registration







Disclaimer: This is promoted content with links from our affiliate partnerships. We get a share of the revenue from your purchase.