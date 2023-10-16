Nothing defines comfort better than biting into a hearty sandwich. Whether it's a simple one with minimal fillings or an elaborate one, they all taste equally good. However, to make perfect sandwiches at home, it is important to have a good sandwich maker. It truly transforms your sandwich-making skills and takes them to the next level. If you're planning to buy a new one or even replace your old one, we suggest you buy it at the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival. It offers impressive discounts on a wide range of sandwich makers and is something you should definitely not miss checking out. Not only this, they have exciting deals and offers on other kitchen appliances as well. Click here for more details. Without further ado, let's take a look at the best sandwich makers that we have shortlisted for you.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Here Are 5 Sandwich Maker Options For You To Consider:

1. Prestige 800W Sandwich Maker

This sandwich maker by Prestige features durable die-cast aluminium grill plates, a heat-resistant bakelite body, and non-stick heating plates for oil-free toasting. It operates at 700 watts of power, which will allow you to make your favourite sandwiches with ease. Originally priced at Rs. 1,795, you can get it for just Rs. 999.





2. Agaro 33185 Elegant Sandwich Maker

This appliance by Agaro comes with an automatic thermostat, light indicators, and a cool touch handle. It is quite elegantly designed and has a matt black outer body. It also has an oil collection tray, which makes the cleaning process super easy. Buy it now and enhance the look of your kitchen. Originally priced at Rs. 1,195, you can get it for just Rs. 949.





3. Wipro Vesta Grill Sandwich Maker

The Wipro Vesta Grill Sandwich Maker is a multi-functional appliance. It can be used to make paninis, roast, toast, and also operate as a smokeless indoor grill. It features large non-stick plates and can grill at a range of up to 180 degrees. With 1000 watts of power, it also includes an auto-cut feature to prevent overcooking. Originally priced at Rs. 3,099, you can get it for just Rs. 1,799.





4. Borosil Jumbo 1000-Watt Grill Sandwich Maker

This sandwich maker by Borosil allows you to make four sandwiches at once. It is perfect for those who have a larger family or make sandwiches quite often. Its lid opens up to 105 degrees, allowing for easy assembly and removal. It also has an oil collector tray that ensures the sandwich maker uses as much oil as necessary. Originally priced at Rs. 3,890, you can get it for just Rs. 2,699.





5. Inalsa Sandwich Grill

We have found another incredible sandwich-making option for you. This sandwich maker by Inalsa has a compact design and is quite easy to store. Its non-stick cooking plates give you a convenient cooking experience. Additionally, it also has a heat-resistant body, which keeps its outer surface cool even while in use, thus preventing injury. Originally priced at Rs. 3,195, you can now get it for just Rs. 1,595.





Disclaimer: This is promoted content with links from our affiliate partnerships. We get a share of the revenue from your purchase.